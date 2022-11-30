Joe Rogan Questions Why Elon Musk Would Allow The Taliban to Remain on Twitter But Not Alex Jones

Joe Rogan got candid about close friend, Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter.

On the Tuesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster sat down with comedian Kurt Metzger to talk about the current state of comedy and culture.

In a clip circulating YouTube via JRE Nation, the pair spoke about Musk’s recent actions along with his reinstatement of users who had been previously banned from the platform.

One person in particular, who Musk has said will not be returning to the social media site, is Alex Jones. When asked on Twitter if he planned to green light the conspirator, Musk said, “My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

On Tuesday, Rogan said, “All these people are freaking out because Elon is opening the gates to everybody to come back.”

“Yeah. They’re all mad about the wrong things,” Metzger said.

“He’s like, ‘If you haven’t committed a crime, you should come back,'” Rogan said.

“I don’t think he’s right about the Alex Jones thing,” Metzger replied bluntly.

“Well, I think he believes that Alex Jones lied on purpose to profit,” Rogan replied.

Jones was banned from the platform permanently in 2018 after posting a video of him confronting CNN journalist Oliver Darcy. Twitter cited abuse as the platform as their reason for removing him.

Both Rogan and Metzger pointed out that although Musk’s reasoning for keeping Jones off the site had to do with Jones’ claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting was not real, he was not banned for spreading that on Twitter.

Rogan explained, “I think Elon’s point was that he said that his son died, his first child, I believe it was his son, his first child died in his arms. That’s what he said. And that anybody who would profit off of a child’s death –”

“Doesn’t he work with the Pentagon?” Metzger stated as Rogan began to laugh.

“Meanwhile the Taliban’s on Twitter,” Rogan said. “But the point is like, knowing Alex, that is not what happened. Alex had a genuine psychotic break. He was losing his fucking mind. He was drinking heavily. And I think he really, truly believed, a lot of things that weren’t true because he was, he was finding out so many things that were true. He was going crazy. And also drinking a lot.”

Rogan said the explanation certainly did not excuse Jones’ behavior but at least helps it to make sense.

As the conversation continued, the pair explained that although Jones has been known to say outlandish things — like claiming an additive in water was turning frogs gay — they also said they believe there are nuggets of truth to some of his statements.

“You think of the amount of things that were right, but he said them in — like, the frogs are turning gay. That famous clip, right? It’s based on a real story about pollution that’s actually affecting wildlife,” Metzger said. “It’s actually an important story. So he’s referring to something that’s a real thing.”

“It’s like, yeah, it’s making — it’s doing something fucked up to their hormones and I think it makes him intersex or something along those lines,” Rogan said.

“But why are you saying it like that? Because then it makes it easy to dismiss,” Metzger asked.

“Because he’s funny. That’s the thing about Alex — like half of what he does is like the entertainment value. But then it’s all interwoven in with real shit,” Rogan concluded.

