Podcaster Joe Rogan slammed critics who call Black Republicans white supremacists in the aftermath of the election last week of Virginia’s first female Black lieutenant governor Winsome Sears.

“You can’t be gay and be in ISIS, you know?” said Rogan on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience on Monday. “That’s like being a Black White Supremacist, but actually, that’s possible now. They’re saying that. Anytime a Black person says anything that doesn’t go with the Democratic Party narrative. They said that person’s carrying water for white supremacists.”

“They’re out of their f*cking mind,” continued Rogan, before going on to discuss Sears, who was also elected the first female Virginia lieutenant governor. “That lady that was the new lieutenant governor of Virginia that is a Black woman … she’s sponsored by the NRA. I don’t know what all of her accolades are, but she’s an incredibly articulate lady, powerful woman. They’re saying that her coming the lieutenant governor is a victory for white supremacy. I read that.”

Rogan also remarked that the “white supremacy” label is “like a stamp they like to put on as many things as they can.”

In response to Atlantic writer Jemele Hill, who tweeted in response to the GOP winning in Virginia that “It’s not the messaging, folks. This country simply loves white supremacy,” Rogan said that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam “was doing a sh*tty job. The people voted. They did not like him. They didn’t understand what was going on with the way that the school systems handling certain issues.”

Watch above, via Joe Rogan Experience.

