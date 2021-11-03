Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism.

On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on door number three.

Cross was filling in for Joy Reid, who said during the network’s election night coverage that the Youngkin campaign’s use of the word “education” is “code for ‘White parents don’t like the idea of teaching about race.'”

Cross all but dismissed any explanation other than White supremacy as a reason for McAuliffe’s loss.

“One of the takeaways you definitely saw is how the election, and particularly the one in Virginia, was a referendum on the left’s failure to deliver their agenda, a rebuke on everything from critical race theory to the Democrats’ election strategy,” she said.

Cross then got the reason for the Republican victory as she sees it:

But let’s be honest. All those takes are like searching the edges while refusing to see what’s staring right back at you. And I can assure you, Black voters in Virginia are not shocked by the so-called Youngkin shocker. This isn’t about enthusiasm. This isn’t about Democrats not doing enough to exercise their base, and this definitely is not about messaging or even about Beloved. This is about the fact that a good chunk of voters out there are OK with White supremacy. Let’s call a thing a thing. Actually, scratch that. They are more than OK.

The MSNBC host’s seemingly singular explanation is not bolstered by the fact that Youngkin received a higher share of the Black vote than any Republican presidential candidate in recent memory.

As Bret Baier noted, “He got 13% of the Black vote. Donald Trump in 2020 got 11%. Mitt Romney got 8%. John McCain 4%. There is a Republican story to be told about the Black community and chipping away and getting more voters to pay attention. This is a race where the pundits said that Youngkin was blowing the racial dog whistle and trying to get Whites and White supremacists engaged in the race. That’s the dynamic in which more Black voters voted for the Republican than in the past.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

