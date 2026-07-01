Mike Davis, a Republican lawyer and MAGA pundit, demanded that the Trump administration deport “pregnant women and women who could be pregnant” out of the country after the Supreme Court’s birthright citizenship ruling.

Davis joined The Megyn Kelly Show on Tuesday, along with lawyer Alan Dershowitz, to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision, which affirmed birthright citizenship and shot down an executive order from the president.

In a 5-4 ruling, the court essentially upheld the nation’s 14th Amendment, which gives citizenship to those “born or naturalized” in the United States. President Donald Trump has already called on Congress to step in and act.

Davis argued it will be decades before the issue can be constitutionally addressed, so Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and others need to step up deportation efforts and focus them on illegal migrants who are, as Davis put it, “birthing-aged women.”

He said:

So the chief justice constitutionalized birthright citizenship like the liberals did with [Roe v. Wade]. It’s gonna be decades before we can fix this as a constitutional matter. What it means is Congress needs to pass the SAVE America Act immediately, cancel August recess, get that to the president’s desk, and the Trump administration, Markwayne Mullin, the others, they need to get moving and start deporting people as fast as possible, starting with birthing-aged women, the birthing persons, as the Democrats call it. If you’re going to give birthright citizenship to illegal aliens, we’re going to get these pregnant women and women who could be pregnant the hell out of our country.

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) has been pushing legislation called the Anchors Away Act, which would ban pregnant foreigners from entering the United States. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said he’s looking at the bill.

“We are literally going to be dropping Anchors Away, which really pushes back against the Supreme Court, this idea that if you are pregnant and you are from a foreign nation, you know what, it is time for Congress to pass a law that says you cannot come here. You cannot have a baby on U.S. soil and exploit this loophole,” Ogles told Fox News after the ruling.

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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