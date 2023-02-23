Joe Rogan Says It’s Weird Bald Eagle Represents America: ‘F*cking Soulless Evil Creature’

Joe Rogan jokingly went after bald eagles during a recent podcast episode, as birds and as a national symbol.

On the Thursday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan sat down for the seventh edition of Protect Our Parks, a podcast special he does with fellow comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir.

During the episode, they began talking about China and Normand mentioned that Pandas are actually leased to zoos in the United Staes by China.

China owns many giant pandas and leases them to different countries for zoo exhibits.

After some conversation regarding the how the panda represents Chian, Rogan said “If there’s an animal that represents America, it’s funny that it’s an eagle.”

“Because eagles are — it’s kind of a fucking soulless evil creature. That likes to — eat dead fish,” Rogan added.

“Franklin was right. We should’ve had a turkey,” Gillis said.

“Didn’t it used to be a dog?” Rogan asked. “I think at one point in time was the dog. It was like a pit bull.”

“Is that true? That America’s national animals was a pit bull at one point in time?” Rogan asked his producer Jamie Vernon.

“It’s just the rapper,” Normand joked referencing the artist Pitbull.

But before Rogan’s producer could look it up, Rogan rapidly changed the subject to the rapper.

“That guy goes down some conspiracy rabbit holes over here. You ever hear Pitbull? He goes down some conspiracy rabbit holes,” Rogan said.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

