Joe Rogan Says Trump Is ‘So F***ing Dangerous’ Because He ‘Can Incite A Bunch Of Morons To Do Something Really F***ing Stupid’

On The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Wednesday, Rogan told guests Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti that a commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot is needed.

Last month, a measure that would have established a bipartisan one failed to gain enough Republican votes in the Senate.

At one point during the show, Enjeti suggested that there are more pressing issues that need to be addressed – such as a “national reckoning” on home prices – than a bipartisan commission about the Capitol riot.

“Ok, but they’re not mutually exclusive,” said Rogan. Enjeti responded by saying that such a commission would dominate the headlines, but Rogan pushed back.

I think it’s really important. And one of the reasons why I think it’s important is because it highlights the reasons why a guy like Donald Trump is so fucking dangerous. [It] is because a guy can incite a bunch of morons to do something really fucking stupid. And now that he’s silenced off of social media, and now that that actually did happen, once it becomes a thing, it could be like mass shootings, Right? They didn’t exist. Then they did. Now they’re a thing. That could be a thing.

“If it was a real commission, I would believe you, Joe,” Enjeti responded. “But knowing how these things work, I know that this commission would be some sort of bullshit, like the Benghazi report before it or many of these others.”

Enjeti reiterated his concern that revisiting this year’s attempted overthrow of American democracy would “dominate the news cycle.”

The Benghazi report was the product of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, which had been created by the Republican-controlled House. Unlike the bipartisan 9/11 Commission, Benghazi hearings were conducted by members of the House, as opposed to retired government officials chosen by both parties. That is similar to how the January 6 commission would have been structured.

