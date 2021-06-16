MSNBC More Than Doubles Total CNN Viewership in Prime Time Ratings Tuesday

MSNBC’s prime time lineup more than doubled CNN’s in total viewership on Tuesday, while Fox News captured more viewers in the valuable A25-54 demographic than both other networks combined.

MSNBC averaged 1.73 million total viewers in prime time on Tuesday, and 221,000 in the key demo, according to Nielsen data. CNN, meanwhile, averaged 783,000 total viewers, and 175,000 in the demo. Fox News outpaced them both, averaging 2.56 million total viewers (more than triple CNN’s total viewership in prime time) and 415,000 in the demo (more demo viewers than MSNBC and CNN combined).

In total day, Fox was first with 1.48 million total viewers and 236,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.03 million, and third in the demo, with 135,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 619,000, and second in the demo, with 149,000.

In the early morning, Fox and Friends won with 1.11 million total viewers and 163,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 868,000 total viewers, and 115,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 470,000 total viewers and 108,000 in the demo.

The top five most-watched for the day consisted of the usual players, with Tucker Carlson Tonight leading the pack with 2.99 million total viewers and 512,000 in the demo. Hannity was second, with nearly 2.6 million total viewers, and 400,000 in the demo. The Five was third, with 2.49 million total viewers and 363,000 in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth in total viewers, with 2.24 million, and fifth in the demo, with 294,000. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 2.08 million, and fourth in the demo, with 334,000.

