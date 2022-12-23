Joe Rogan Says Trump’s Going ‘Full Pro Wrestling’ With 2024 Campaign — ‘Unless They Put Him in Jail’

Joe Rogan predicted former President Donald Trump will go “full pro wrestling” with his 2024 presidential election campaign.

On the Wednesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, the host sat down with comedian Brian Redban to talk about the latest in pop culture.

Eventually, the conversation turned to the former president’s newly released NFT cards.

“Bro? How crazy is he? How crazy is he?” Rogan said discussing the “huge announcement” of the NFTs from Trump.

“That’s funny shit,” Redban said.

“That makes me so sad,” Rogan said about the cards. “Trumpers, man. They fucking love him like he’s the Dallas Cowboys. You know, it’s like they’re just loyal to the team.”

“It’s like us against them,” Rogan added. “There’s a certain type of person in this country that feels unrepresented. You know?”

The pair joked about the one-on-one dinner Trump offered as part of the NFT sale.

“It’s a Zoom dinner. He’s eating Kentucky Fried Chicken on his plane,” Rogan joked.

“I like how you’re gonna be in an exclusive club and they show it like a helicopter. But meanwhile you just have an email with a photo in it,” Redban said.

Rogan turned on his best Trump impression, saying, “‘This is my helicopter the best helicopter. No one’s had a better helicopter. Better than Lincoln’s. Lincoln didn’t have a helicopter. Lincoln had a stupid fucking horse.'”

“Listen man, he’s leaning all in. He’s going full pro wrestling,” Rogan said.

“Half of me wants to see it happen again,” Redban replied.

“It’s going to happen,” Rogan insisted. “Unless they put him in jail, it’s going to happen. And it looks like Biden’s gonna run against him.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com