An advocate for Haitians living in the USA bashed “evil” Stephen Miller for his “anti-Black” views that she said are driving the Trump administration’s push to deport Haitians.

Guerline Jozef vented her anger with Miller and President Donald Trump during an interview on MS NOW’s Connect With Jacob Soboroff on Saturday morning.

She is the co-founder of The Haitian Bridge Alliance, a group that pushes for “fair and humane immigration policies and connects migrants with humanitarian, legal, and social services — with a particular focus on Black migrants, the Haitian community, women, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and survivors of torture.”

Her appearance comes two days after the Supreme Court ruled Haitians and Syrians living in the US with Temporary Protected Status “could not receive judicial relief postponing the revocation of their status while they challenge the Trump administration’s efforts to revoke it in court,” as Fox News reported. The ruling means 350,000 Haitians now face being booted from the country. And Jozef is angry about it.

“The reality is, we saw and we know that most of the cruel immigration policies have been coming from Stephen Miller,” Jozef complained.

Host Jacob Soboroff agreed with her, adding a quick “yeah.”

“The evil that continues to come from those people. We have to center that in the fact that we are dealing with deep Anti-black, anti-other racism and prejudice,” she continued. “And we have the proof to show it and the words that continue to come out of Stephen Miller and people like him are the reason that we have to continue to fight to make sure that we get protection for people seeking safety and asylum, especially for those who are already in the united States under TPS.”

She added Americans need to ignore the “false narrative” about TPS needing to be temporary. Jozef said it would be cruel to send Haitians back to Haiti because the country is in a “worst place” than it was in 2010, when the TPS designation was first granted.

A moment earlier, the show played a clip of Miller on Thursday telling reporters it should not be a big deal to send Haitians back to their home country.

“I mean, it would be it would be crazy for us to say Haitians couldn’t live in Haiti. It’s their country,” Miller said. “Of course, Haitians should live in Haiti.”

Soboroff wasn’t a fan of Miller’s take.

“This is BS,” Soboroff said on Saturday. “Sorry, my take.”

Watch above.

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