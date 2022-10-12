Joe Rogan Speaks With Long-Deceased Apple Founder Steve Jobs in Eerily Fabricated Interview By Artificial Intelligence Company

Artificial intelligence company Podcast.ai has created a podcast that will have listeners questioning reality.

Yesterday, the company released an audio generated version of a fake Joe Rogan interview which saw long-deceased Apple Founder Steve Jobs joining as a guest. The conversation was generated from a text-to-voice software that used previous recordings of both Jobs and Rogan to create the interaction.

The project is part of a larger podcast, Podcast.ai, that will focus on emerging technology topics and allow subscribers to “listen to voices from the past brought back to life.”

In the conversation, Rogan and Jobs speak at length about religion, spirituality, and technology.

“Do you still believe some of the things that you believe then? Are you semi-religious or something? Are you a Buddhist?” Rogan asked.

“I get asked that a lot. I think it’s impossible to have somebody show you who they are and what they believe in one interview or even over a period of time,” Jobs responded.

He continued, saying, “I think the best way I can answer that is by telling you, I’ve told the story before, but it’s well documented. I was on a plane flying home with Liz and we were talking about reincarnation and ESP and whether there is anything more to this. And as I was thinking about it lying in my seat, I thought about our children because I always knew, like if we had a daughter, for example, I knew that she would really turn out to be, I don’t know, sort of weird or very ambitious.”

“And so I’m thinking about all this stuff and I said to myself, There must be some purpose or meaning to life, otherwise why go on? And suddenly it hit me,” Jobs said. “It’s not a God in the sense that generally people think of it, but there is some kind of deeper meaning to life and it can’t just be something that somebody made up because if it was, it wouldn’t be compelling.”

Although Rogan’s audio-generated voice appears in the episode, he did not actually participate in the podcast — nor has he yet commented on its release.

Listen above via Podcast.ai.

