Eric Holder Pushes the Panic Button: We Could ‘Lose Our Democracy’ to ‘Illiberal Forces’ in the GOP

Eric Holder went into panic mode on Tuesday night, warning that parts of the Republican Party are seeking to be a “minority party” with “majority power.”

Holder joined Christiane Amanpour to discuss the Supreme Court taking up the case of Moore vs. Harper. The case will determine whether state legislators have the ultimate authority to regulate federal elections. This case of state vs. federal, Holder claimed, could mean we “lose our democracy” to “illiberal forces.”

“This is something that’s fundamentally inconsistent with American system of checks and balances where legislators elect laws that are reviewed by courts and in certain instances can be vetoed by the governor,” Holder said.

The “independent doctrine theory,” he stressed, is a “fringe, fringe theory” that should end in a unanimous vote in the Supreme Court.

The former attorney general under Barack Obama pushed the panic button on the Republican Party, warning this case is an effort to maintain power, regardless of election results.

“The danger really is that parts of the Republican Party have become comfortable with the notion that, in terms of popular support, they will be a minority party that has majority power,” Holder said.

Amanpour referenced the same concerns in parts of Europe, which inspired Holder to jump into a history lesson on the 20th century.

“We need to learn that from history, not only American history, but from European history as well … fascism rose in the 20th century in a lot of those European countries not because fascism was strong, but because the defense democracy was weak and unless we in America defend our democracy and push back against those illiberal forces, we could be in a place where we could lose our democracy.”

Elections, Holder predicted, could be made “essentially meaningless” if state legislators get the ultimate power over elections.

