Sean Hannity Interview with Donald Trump Brings Major Ratings Win Wednesday

Former President Donald Trump joined Sean Hannity for a phone interview Wednesday, and the results were ratings gold for the Fox News opinion host.

Hannity swept the competition at 9 p.m. Wednesday, notching more total viewers and viewers in the valuable A25-54 demographic than The Rachel Maddow Show and Cuomo Prime Time combined, according to Nielsen data. Hannity had 3.47 million total viewers and 569,000 in the demo. By comparison, Maddow had 2.34 million total viewers and 326,000 in the demo, and Cuomo had 1.06 million total viewers and 192,000 in the demo.

Hannity also topped the charts overall in cable news on Wednesday. Tucker Carlson Tonight was second, with 3.06 million total viewers, and 476,000 in the demo. The Five was third in total viewers, with 2.63 million, and fifth in the demo, with 341,000. The Ingraham Angle was fourth in total viewers, with 2.39 million, and third in the demo, with 451,000. Maddow was fifth in total viewers, with 2.34 million (326,000 in the demo). Gutfeld! landed in fourth in demo viewers, with 390,000 (1.59 million viewers total).

In total day, Fox News won with 1.64 million total viewers, and 271,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.13 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 140,000. CNN was third, averaging 786,000 total viewers, and second in the demo, with 174,000.

In prime time, Fox was way ahead of the competition, with 2.98 million total viewers (more than triple CNN’s total viewership in prime time), and 499,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.73 million total viewers, and 229,000 in the demo. CNN was third, averaging 945,000 total viewers and 197,000 in the demo.

Fox and Friends won the early morning with 1.14 million total viewers, and 177,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second in total viewers, with 1.02 million, and a close third in the demo, with 117,000. CNN’s New Day was third in total viewers, with 488,000, and second in the demo, with 119,000.

Notably, Fox News’ coverage of the (tense, awkward, and, at times, combative) post-summit press conferences of President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin got more viewers than either CNN or MSNBC. From 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., which covers the time during which both pressers were held, Fox averaged 1.68 million total viewers, and 250,000 in the demo. MSNBC had 1.16 million total viewers and 142,000 in the demo, while CNN was close behind with 1.15 million total viewers, but ahead of MSNBC with 218,000 in the demo.

