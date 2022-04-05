Megyn Kelly Bashes Student Loan Forgiveness: Why Should I Be Paying For ‘Snot Nosed’ College Kids Education?

Megyn Kelly took aim at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) push to get President Joe Biden to act on student loan forgiveness.

Speaking with the hosts of the Ruthless podcast on her SiriusXM radio show Monday, Kelly argued that AOC is pushing Biden on student loans “in response to these polling numbers and inflation. She was like ‘if we can just stick to the polling numbers and inflation’ and so on ‘if we can stick to the agenda and get BBB passed and push this stuff through and get rid of college debt for all college students’ she’s a one trick pony.”

“Everything’s free, we should go back to our socialist roots and then the democrats won’t be facing a blood bath in November,” she said. “Didn’t you guys have someone pay for your college?” she asked her guests.

Host Comfortably Smug, a well-known conservative social media personality, replied, “I remember going to a state school which was inside my budget. I remember being a bouncer at a college dive bar and bouncers are the guys who have to clean the bathrooms.”

“I don’t think that’s true, Smug. I feel like somebody took advantage of you.” Kelly laughed.

“Everyone else in this country has always figured out a way to budget for their education and again it’s progressivism masquerading as compassion. No it’s not – it’s a handout to the wealthiest, liberal, coastal. It’s like the liberal coastal elite embodied,” Smug continued.

Kelly jumped in to say, “I think about it in my own life, my audience knows, my dad died suddenly when I was 15 of a heart attack and my mom already had two kids in college at that point. My brother and sister are older than I am.”

“He was only 45, we were not – we weren’t rich to begin with. So it’s not like he had some big fat life insurance policy. He had, like the bare minimum for when you’re in your 40’s and a professor,” Kelly continued.

“She used the entirety of that payment to pay for the rest of – what she could – of my brother and sisters college and my college education. And all three of us had to take out loans on top of it, of course. So, do I think now that I would’ve been better if the federal government had stepped it,” she said.

“It would’ve been nice but I don’t think the neighbors should have to pay for my college education. My mom made a sacrifice,” Kelly said. “We took out loans too but we paid them back! Why should these snot noise kids today – I’m sorry, the one’s who really need it, they can get loans but like you point out a lot of these people are going to be these college – Columbia – elite graduates who are going to spend their years in journalism trying to shame half of America for doing absolutely nothing wrong. Why should I be paying for their education,” Kelly asked. “I don’t want to!”

Listen above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com