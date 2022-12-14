Megyn Kelly Calls Out Media Who Label Her a Conservative: ‘I’m Not Political, I’m Independent’

Commentator Megyn Kelly took issue with various media outlets, including The New York Times, for labeling her as a “conservative” in several articles.

On the Tuesday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, she spoke with author Abigail Shrier about the topic.

The conversation initially began over a recent tweet from Shrier where she claimed the mainstream media was branding journalists Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss as conservative in an attempt to discredit their work with “The Twitter Files.”

“Conservative” is just a smear to the MSM. It has no other meaning except to brand someone as unworthy. To signal to its readership that such a person can be safely ignored. https://t.co/SEyb6ebMPw — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) December 13, 2022

“These are not conservatives. I know a lot of conservatives, these are not two of them,” Kelly said in reference to Weiss and Taibbi.

“They do this to me too. Every article that quotes me or has a segment of mine — ‘Conservative podcaster, Megyn Kelly,’ I’m not a conservative, I’m not even a Republican,” she lamented.

“I don’t know what I am. I’m not political. I’m independent and I have strong viewpoints on various things, but they don’t all run conservative. Like — but your point in your tweet was they’re doing that for a reason,” Kelly said.

“That’s right,” Shrier said. “Twitter and big tech have long been part of a social credit system in which they announced to the world — and they’re having a profound effect — they’re announcing to the world, ‘These people don’t matter. You can ignore them. You can safely ignore them.'”

“And I think that has had reverberations across the country in schools, in school board meetings, in corporations where certain people are treated, and certain viewpoints are treated as if they’re beyond the pale and not worthy of fair treatment. And it starts with companies like Twitter, and they’ve been doing this for years, but the mainstream media has very much been echoing this,” Shrier added.

Kelly even referenced that The New York Times branded her a conservative over her coverage of the attack on Paul Pelosi back in October.

“Even the New York Times had me on their disinformation list, over the Paul Pelosi attack because I said I would like more facts,” Kelly said.

“And they put me in some Republican –some right-wing Republican — I’m like, ‘You know what? Go look it up. You’re The New York Times. Check it out. You can see my voting records for the past 20 years. I’m a registered Independent, I have been for two decades. Do your homework.’ It’s a way of smearing you. And I don’t consider it a negative, I just don’t consider it true. So the — I completely relate to what you’re saying,” Kelly concluded.

