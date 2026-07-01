‘They’re Not Journalists!’ Bill O’Reilly Disses Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly After Being Asked About Anti-Trump Turn

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Conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly dissed his former Fox News colleagues Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly after being asked about their anti-Trump turn by Piers Morgan on Tuesday.

“Bill, what do you make-, you’re one of the most experienced newsmen in America, ever. And I’ve watched you for a long, long time. And I was interviewing Marjorie Taylor Greene earlier, I’ve interviewed Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson recently as well. It’s quite extraordinary to me to see people like that on the conservative right in America turning against the Republicans to the degree that both Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker both say they won’t vote Republican again the way things stand,” mused Morgan. “They’ve turned on Donald Trump, who’s turned on them as well, but there’s a real fracturing of the right in America. A lot of these are your former Fox News colleagues. What do you make of what’s happening here?”

“Well, look, I can’t speak for them as far as their motivation is concerned. I can tell you that they’re not journalists! None of them are. They are personalities and very successful personalities. So, I mean, I back up everything I say by conversations with the president of the United States, one-on-one. Or Pentagon, or Mossad, or whatever the weapons inspectors in Austria, or wherever vehicle is going to give me information. And I pass that information along to my viewers and listeners,” replied O’Reilly. “I’m not in it for clicks. We make an extraordinary amount of money because we present a very, very methodical analysis of what is happening. We’re not involved with party politics, I couldn’t care less about the parties. I just want the Iran thing to stop. I want the United States and every other country to have an element of safety against these terrorists in Iran. I wrote a book Confronting Evil, okay? Ayatollah’s on a cover with Hitler, and Mao, and Putin. And they’re all evil, and they’ll all kill you in a heartbeat. And if you get an opportunity to take them out… You do it.”

“Trump thought he had an opportunity. It’s harder than I believe he thought it was going to be. I know that’s true,” continued O’Reilly. “Doesn’t mean you give up. As far as the Hormuz thing is concerned, there’s just no way that Iran has the power to close that strait. It’s all about insurance companies, it’s all about writing policies for the tankers to go through. It’s up to you guys. But militarily, are they gonna close that? No, they can’t.”

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored on YouTube.

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