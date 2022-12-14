‘Insult Me Again!’ Shaq And Sir Charles Mock Skip Bayless And Shannon Sharpe After Their Viral On-Air Confrontation

NBA on TNT’s Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley decided to mock Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe after the two went viral in a heated argument.

On Monday, Bayless and Sharpe got into a shouting match on Undisputed after Bayless decided to take a shot at Sharpe’s playing career compared to an underperforming Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady and the Buccaneers are (6-7) on the season and only have a one-game lead over the Carolina Panthers for first place in the NFC South.

Bayless felt Sharpe was too harsh on Brady and took a swipe at Sharpe because he retired from the NFL when he was 35 years old, and Brady, 45, continues to play. After Bayless informed Sharpe that Brady was a better player than he was, Sharpe fired back in a high-pitched voice.

“Skip, what does that got to do,” Sharpe said. “See what you do? You take personal shots, timeout. You would take a personal shot at me.”

Sharpe was so mad he took his glasses off as if he was ready to fight Bayless, to which Bayless told Sharpe to put his glasses back on his face.

Barkley and Shaq did not want that to go unnoticed on Tuesday night when the two found themselves in a disagreement.

“I might smack Chuck right now,” O’Neal said as he sat down in his chair. “I bet you I would. Say I won’t.”

Barkley quickly called O’Neal’s bluff.

“You won’t!” Barkley added.

After Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson and co-host Kenny Smith tried to calm Barkley and O’Neal down, Shaq was not finished.

“Chuck, I will smack you right now,” O’Neal said with a laugh.

After Barkley insinuated that he would hit O’Neal in the head with a coffee mug, O’Neal decided to channel his inner Shannon Sharpe and began to yell.

“Disrespect me again, Skip Bayless,” O’Neal added towards Barkley.

Barkley quickly realized what O’Neal meant and put his glasses on to mock Sharpe.

“Insult me again!” Barkley shouted. “That’s what you do!”

“Put your glasses back on, Chuck,” O’Neal yelled.

Barkley and O’Neal shared a laugh as Smith tried to get them back on track for the show instead of their improv routine.

