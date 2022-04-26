Ari Melber Clip on Political Power of Musk’s Twitter Goes Viral on Right: ‘The New York Post Would Like a Word’

Elon Musk‘s Twitter takeover resulted in multiple tweet firestorms Monday, obviously, as some on the Right rejoiced, some on the Left … left, and everyone in politics or media had a hot take. One of those takes, from MSNBC’s Ari Melber, went ultra-viral among conservatives for the perceived irony.

A shortened clip of Melber’s above summary on Monday’s The Beat about what there is to fear with Musk’s hands on the Twitter controls had a familiar ring to conservatives and Republicans.

“You could secretly ban one party’s candidate…secretly turn down the reach of their stuff and turn up the reach of something else and the rest of us might not even find out about it until AFTER the election.” pic.twitter.com/yPMbtSN2wx — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 26, 2022

“You own all of Twitter or Facebook or what have you. You don’t have to explain yourself,” he said. “You don’t even have to be transparent. You could secretly ban one party’s candidate or all of its candidates, all of its nominees. You could just secretly turn down the reach of their stuff and turn on the reach of something else and the rest of us might not find out until after the election,” he observed, possibly for the first time.

“Elon Musk says this is all to help people because he is just a free speech, philosophically clear, open-minded helper,” said Melber with obvious skepticism.

That skepticism about the motives of the person in charge, and the power that Twitter has to control or direct narratives and politics, is one that the Right has voiced for years, often to derision from the left. An apparent irony not lost to those who shared the clip on Twitter.

Conservative radio host Jason Rantz aptly summarized how conservatives on Twitter felt about Melber’s rant.

He’s merely reciting what Twitter did to conservatives. But he doesn’t realize it or convinced himself it didn’t happen. https://t.co/2ElGy35S5a — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 26, 2022

