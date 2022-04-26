Ari Melber Clip on Political Power of Musk’s Twitter Goes Viral on Right: ‘The New York Post Would Like a Word’
Elon Musk‘s Twitter takeover resulted in multiple tweet firestorms Monday, obviously, as some on the Right rejoiced, some on the Left … left, and everyone in politics or media had a hot take. One of those takes, from MSNBC’s Ari Melber, went ultra-viral among conservatives for the perceived irony.
A shortened clip of Melber’s above summary on Monday’s The Beat about what there is to fear with Musk’s hands on the Twitter controls had a familiar ring to conservatives and Republicans.
“You could secretly ban one party’s candidate…secretly turn down the reach of their stuff and turn up the reach of something else and the rest of us might not even find out about it until AFTER the election.”
— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 26, 2022
“You own all of Twitter or Facebook or what have you. You don’t have to explain yourself,” he said. “You don’t even have to be transparent. You could secretly ban one party’s candidate or all of its candidates, all of its nominees. You could just secretly turn down the reach of their stuff and turn on the reach of something else and the rest of us might not find out until after the election,” he observed, possibly for the first time.
“Elon Musk says this is all to help people because he is just a free speech, philosophically clear, open-minded helper,” said Melber with obvious skepticism.
That skepticism about the motives of the person in charge, and the power that Twitter has to control or direct narratives and politics, is one that the Right has voiced for years, often to derision from the left. An apparent irony not lost to those who shared the clip on Twitter.
The New York Post would like to have a word. pic.twitter.com/YOIhyec5LI
— Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) April 26, 2022
There is truly nothing funnier than this MSNBC host ranting about what Elon Musk could do to Twitter, and accidentally giving a perfect description of how Twitter has actually operated for the last five years
— Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) April 26, 2022
MSNBC “talent” suddenly realizes the owners of Twitter can rig the entire site. This is amazing to watch. Does he not realize all of this was already done to Republicans? pic.twitter.com/Gmc0nVx2jF
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 26, 2022
He can’t possibly lack this much self-awareness… https://t.co/jUcMzqhqPm
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 26, 2022
Parody or drunken chutzpah? https://t.co/DVWyPMTlKb
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 26, 2022
“Or, imagine if a presidential candidate’s son had all kinds of shady business partners, and lost his laptop…” https://t.co/vZkhpvYNwS
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) April 26, 2022
Don’t go to people for the news when it’s clear they have no concept of reality. https://t.co/Z1CJJv3B99
— Beverly Hallberg (@BeverlyHallberg) April 26, 2022
This is amazing. It’s like this idiot has never even heard of the Laptop from Hell. https://t.co/xqc9ffmsve
— Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) April 26, 2022
They are clueless. Absolutely clueless. #LiberalHypocrisy https://t.co/xOqwkO53go
— NCGOP (@NCGOP) April 26, 2022
The liberal panic over Twitter, is confirming SO MUCH!! https://t.co/JJq2BjzKjJ
— Kelly Hancock (@KHancock4TX) April 26, 2022
Hey man… get a clue…
Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat… for every 1 right wing/conservative piece there are 4-5 left wing/liberal pieces. Social media has been working hard for one side. Hopefully Elon allows it to be even https://t.co/Vqr1vhmp7B
— Brock Stewart (@Brock_A_Stewart) April 26, 2022
Elon deserves everyone’s gratitude for this very revealing and un-self-aware meltdown.
The best heuristic for understanding all this is still: for our ruling class “our democracy” means their premises, rules, and definitions—in a word *their* justice rather than justice simply. https://t.co/W1E0ym1hU6
— Ryan P. Williams (@RpwWilliams) April 26, 2022
Where has this guy been the last 7-8 years? https://t.co/6do6R3gQda
— Beth Baumann (@eb454) April 26, 2022
Media in 2020: Ban the NY Post’s Laptop Scandal article before an election and see what happens.
Media in 2022: Now that Musk owns Twitter, our elections can be tweaked. https://t.co/kdYw6RiEHs
— Lisa Horne (@LisaHorne) April 26, 2022
This is the Twilight Zone https://t.co/mIagbbIRPw
— Mairead Elordi (@JohnsonHildy) April 26, 2022
Is there any way this guy is THIS dumb ?? https://t.co/mAsK3cOdWj
— Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) April 26, 2022
Imagine if something like this happened in a PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION YEAR? https://t.co/uqGPoBrKNO
— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) April 26, 2022
This is what’s been happening! https://t.co/LeRjOqASSz
— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) April 26, 2022
Conservative radio host Jason Rantz aptly summarized how conservatives on Twitter felt about Melber’s rant.
He’s merely reciting what Twitter did to conservatives. But he doesn’t realize it or convinced himself it didn’t happen. https://t.co/2ElGy35S5a
— Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 26, 2022
Watch the clip above, via MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber.
