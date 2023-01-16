Megyn Kelly Says New MLK Statue in Boston ‘Looks Like a Giant Penis’

Radio host Megyn Kelly compared the new commemorative MLK statue in Boston to an unusual body part.

On the Monday edition of her SiriusXM radio show The Megyn Kelly Show, she was joined by writers Rich Lowry and Charles C.W. Cooke.

During their conversation, the topic of the new MLK statue arose.

Kelly explained that the designer of the statue modeled it after an embrace that Dr. King and Coretta Scott King shared after he won the Nobel Peace Prize.

“So they wanted to do a statue. They hired Hank Willis Thomas to create this sculpture that would wind up in Boston Common. Sitting on the 1965 Freedom Plaza, which honors 69 local civil rights leaders,” Kelly explained.

She showed a picture of the statue, aptly named “The Embrace.”

“Okay, this is what they came up with. It was meant to be just, be the arms and the hands of the hug. What it looks like, I’m just gonna say it — is a giant penis being held by two hands,” she said bluntly.

“Look at this. Look, YouTubers, I’m sorry, but that’s a — that looks like a giant penis right there. I’m sorry,” Kelly continued.

“This is why you need to run stuff by people close to you — your spouse,” Lowry suggested. “You know, ‘What do you think of the design, honey? Well, it looks like a schlong dear.'”

As the conversation continued, Lowry noted that “we’ve lost the capacity to create public beauty.”

“There’s no piece of public art the last 50 years that has been beautiful or uplifting. I mean, it’s just amazing. Michelangelo could do the David 500 years ago and now 500 years on with all sorts of technical advance and what have you — that’s all we can do,” Lowry noted.

Watch above via Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

