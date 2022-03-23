Model Courtney Stodden is addressing the online harassment they received from actress Chrissy Teigen over a decade ago. “I don’t think I processed how deeply that led to my future depression,” Stodden said.

On Wednesday’s episode of Call Her Daddy, Stodden was asked about the immense bullying they received in the years following their marriage to actor Doug Hutchison, who was 34 years their senior.

“Chrissy Teigen took it to a new level when she publicly wished you dead. And at the time it seemed like no one gave a fuck. No one saw anything wrong with it,” host Alexandra Cooper remarked. Back in 2011, Teigen sent tweets to Stodden stating, “my Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. mmm baby,” and “go. to sleep. forever.”

Stodden rose to fame in 2011 at the age of 16 when they married 51-year-old Hutchison, a decision their parents encouraged. In March 2018, Stodden filed for divorce citing years of abuse and grooming.

In the interview for the Call Her Daddy podcast, Stodden revealed they have never met Teigen in person. “Not have I only not met her, but I’ve never spoken to her in my life. And I actually really liked her. Like, I followed her, I mean obviously I love John Legend. I was following them and then I started seeing this on my timeline,” they said.

“At that point in time, because I was so young, I don’t think I processed how deeply that led to my future depression,” Stodden remarked. “She was shaming Lindsay Lohan, she was struggling with a lot of her own stuff and I just freaking love Lindsay. Like — I think Chrissy was in a really, she had to have been in a really dark-ass place to tell children and women these things, I don’t know, to make herself feel better.”

Stodden recalled that Teigen would private message them all the time. “This was a decade ago and I know a lot of people can change in that time frame,” they said. “She messaged me ‘I cannot wait for you to die!’ and that was just one that I remember… She was just obsessed with seeing me die.”

“I know now, you know, she’s saying she’s doing the best she can. I really hope she means it. If that stuff continues we’re just going to see more suicides, unfortunately it’s not going to help.”

Back in March 2021, Teigen deleted her twitter account after several of her controversial tweets resurfaced including those referenced by Stodden. Upon departing the platform, Teigen said, “I’ve made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I’ve learned an incredible amount here.” Teigen has since reactivated her account and made an official return to the platform.

Listen via Call Her Daddy.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com