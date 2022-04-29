Outdoorsman Remi Warren Recounts to Joe Rogan in Harrowing Detail Rescuing His Wife Who Had Been Missing for Three Days

Outdoorsman Remi Warren shared the harrowing details of the time he rescued his wife, then-girlfriend, after she had been missing in the Nevada desert for three days, during a recent interview with Joe Rogan.

On Thursday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the conversation turned to hunting and survival skills and Warren said, “I shouldn’t tell this story, but actually my wife was lost one time — I actually didn’t think I was going to find her alive. That was probably one of the worst outdoor experiences that ended up turning out good. Saved her life.”

Warren continued, “We dated — we went apart and we were going to get back together. This was like a couple years after. So we were not actually dating at the time. I was on a trip in Alaska and I had just got back and her sister called me and was like ‘Danielle is missing.'”

Warren remembered thinking “Nobody could find her. Maybe I have the skillset to go help out.” He grabbed his hunting and tracking gear, called his brother and a close friend and drove to central Nevada. His, now wife, Danielle had been visiting her dad and had gone out on a trail for a run and never came back.

“She was missing for — this would be going on her third day,” Warren clarified.

A stunned Rogan said, “Oh shit!”

“They had Black Hawk helicopters out looking and couldn’t find her. Search and rescue, they did the dog thing. Everything,” Warren said.

Warren was allowed to help the search because one of the volunteers recognized him and knew that he was an outdoorsman and had the skills to assist them.

The rescue team actually believed Danielle was possibly kidnapped from the area as locals had reported seeing a car with Mexico plates, leaving the area not long before she was reported missing.

“They actually kind of thought since they had put in a search effort that she was gone, like taken. So that kind of shits in your mind,” he said. “They were searching in the middle of the day which I thought it would be better to search in the evening.”

A rescue volunteer drove Warren as far back in the search area as possible and he began tracking, looking for any signs of her.

“Probably close to midnight at this point. I’m thinking, man, what is it going to be like if I find her dead?” Warren said bluntly. “Am I prepared for this?”

A shocked Rogan gasps into the microphone.

“What if I never find her?” he added. “I’m like literally praying for a sign of some kind and I look down and there’s this weird scuff mark and I just keyed in on it,” Warren recalled. “Randomly walking in the dark, there’s deer tracks everywhere and I just start following this one track. It just didn’t look right.”

He continued, “I get up to this flat bench area and I just have this weird feeling.”

After continuing to search, Warren knew he needed to return to the bench area he had found, his mind couldn’t shake it. He said, “I sit down, I turn off my light and I just yell out ‘Hey Danielle, this is Remi. If you can hear me, I’m not leaving until I can find you.’ I’m just like, sitting there and I hear ‘Remi?'”

Warren walks closer to the sound, he says “I flipped on my light and she’s like 300 feet below me.”

The rescue mission was on.

“I run up to her and she was just so confused. She was like hallucinating,” Warren remembers. He began asking her questions to try to evaluate her situation but reveals she didn’t even know who she was at the time.

“She didn’t know her name?” Rogan exclaimed.

“We got up to paramedics and then obviously to the hospital and like a pretty extensive rehydration process,” Warren added.

Warren concluded that Danielle hadn’t been feeling well that day and thought a hike would help her sweat out whatever sickness she had, but instead led to severe dehydration and confusion which inhibited her ability to navigate back home.

He also added that it’s a great story to remind his wife during arguments. “Remember that time I saved your life?” he joked.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

