Prince Harry Blames Prince William and Kate For 2005 Nazi Costume Scandal in Tell All Memoir

Prince Harry’s new tell all memoir Spare is set to stir up more drama between the rogue prince and his family. Now he’s blaming Prince William and Kate Middleton for his 2005 Nazi costume scandal.

According to Page Six, which obtained excepts from the book set to be released next week, Harry claims it was his brother who encouraged him to wear the outfit.

The photos from the party, which showed the 20-year-old prince in a khaki top adorned with a swastika arm band, circulated in The Sun.

According to Page Six, the prince recalls that he was debating between the Nazi costume or a pilot outfit and he phoned his brother and Kate for help in deciding before eventually trying on both outfits for them.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” Harry wrote. “They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”

Although the infamous costume scandal was discussed in an episode of Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, released in December, at the time Harry took the brunt of the responsibility for the insensitive outfit.

“It was probably one of the biggest mistakes in my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards,” he said before explaining that his father, King Charles, demanded he make strides to connect with the Jewish community and Holocaust survivors to understand the magnitude of his actions.

Harry’s book Spare, will be released on Jan. 10 and is expected to send more shockwaves through the family’s bitter divide.

