Quentin Tarantino Bemoans the ‘Marvel-ization’ of Cinema: Actors Who Star in Comic Book Films Are ‘Not Movie Stars’

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is once again targeting the superhero film market for warping Hollywood beyond recognition.

In a new podcast interview with Tom Segura for his podcast 2 Bears, 1 Cave, Tarantino explained why there are no real movie stars today.

“I mean that is one of the — and I’m not even putting them down frankly, to tell you the truth. But that is one of the — the legacy of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood movies,” Tarantino began.

“You love these movies, these Marvel movies,” Segura joked.

“I don’t love them. No, I don’t — I don’t hate them. All right. But I don’t love them. Right. I mean, look, I used to collect Marvel comics like crazy when I was a kid,” Tarantino said.

“There’s an aspect that if these movies were coming out when I was in my twenties, I would totally be fucking happy and totally love them. I mean, they wouldn’t be the only movies being made. They would be those movies amongst other movies. But, you know, I’m almost 60, so yeah. No, I’m not quite as excited about them,” he added.

Segura shared his own apprehension about superhero films.

“I mean, for me, I don’t have your level of knowledge of cinema, but as a film goer, or somebody who likes movies. I mean, what’s exciting about a movie is usually some element of surprise, right? And what you see, what I’ve seen in a lot of these films is that it is just a carbon copy, essentially of the previous release. Like you, you’re never taken somewhere you don’t expect in the film,” Segura said.

“My only ax to grind against them is they’re the only things that seem to be made. And they’re the only things that seem to generate any kind of excitement amongst a fan base or even like for the studio making them. That’s what they’re excited about. And, you know, so it’s just the fact that they are the entire representation of this era of movies right now,” Tarantino said.

“There’s not really much room for anything else. That’s my problem,” he added.

As the conversation continued, Tarantino turned his focus to the actors in Marvel films.

“Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times, you know, but, you know, but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star,” Tarantino concluded.

Listen above via 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura & Bert Kreischer.

