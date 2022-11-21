CBS Confounds Conservative Twitter with Report Confirming Hunter Biden Laptop Real: ‘Years Late?’
CBS caused utter confusion among conservatives after a Monday report authenticating the contents of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop. Mind you, this report is years after the New York Post originally reported on the laptop in the heat of the 2020 presidential election.
CBS reported on the intention of House Republicans to make President Joe Biden’s son a “target for investigation,” based on corruption allegations stemming from the laptop. CBS commissioned an independent forensic review.
“The laptop data we had analyzed showed no evidence it was faked or tampered with,” CBS correspondent Catherine Herridge reported. She noted later there is no evidence that President Biden “directly benefitted” from his son’s overseas business dealings. Biden has also denied any knowledge of his son’s business affairs.
Conservatives blasted the CBS report on Twitter, calling it too little, too late and accusing CBS of trying to take a “victory lap” in authenticating data years late.
“My employer @DailyMail had a forensics team confirm the authenticity of the laptop YEARS ago – anyone with five braincells has known Hunter Biden’s laptop is real,” Meghan McCain tweeted. “I’m extremely confused why CBS is taking a victory lap or taking any kind of credit on this today – years late?”
My employer @DailyMail had a forensics team confirm the authenticity of the laptop YEARS ago – anyone with five braincells has known Hunter Biden’s laptop is real.
I’m extremely confused why CBS is taking a victory lap or taking any kind of credit on this today – years late? https://t.co/UgKWTMXpDA
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 21, 2022
Outkick’s Clay Travis and others highlighted a CBS interview with Donald Trump in which reporter Lesley Stahl said the laptop could not be verified.
“After laughing off reports for two years, the mainstream media wants to claim a victory lap over their “independent review. You cannot make this up,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) wrote.
When the Hunter Biden laptop first surfaced in Oct. 2020, CBS News’ Lesley Stahl *laughed* at Trump’s assertion that Biden was “in the midst of a scandal” and told him “This is ’60 Minutes’ and we can’t put on things that we can’t verify.” https://t.co/tfAO4VrrFc
— Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) November 21, 2022
CBS News is now reporting on what Democrats told you for two years was a, “conspiracy theory.” The Hunter Biden laptop is not Russian disinformation, it’s a real and very uncomfortable truth for the Biden White House.” pic.twitter.com/JLD2XZPJMI
— Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) November 21, 2022
CBS’s Abundance of Caution Timeline:
DJT’s reinstatement to Twitter: approx. 48 hours
Hunter Biden’s Laptop: approx. 48 months
— Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) November 21, 2022
Watch above via CBS
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com