CBS Confounds Conservative Twitter with Report Confirming Hunter Biden Laptop Real: ‘Years Late?’

CBS caused utter confusion among conservatives after a Monday report authenticating the contents of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop. Mind you, this report is years after the New York Post originally reported on the laptop in the heat of the 2020 presidential election.

CBS reported on the intention of House Republicans to make President Joe Biden’s son a “target for investigation,” based on corruption allegations stemming from the laptop. CBS commissioned an independent forensic review.

“The laptop data we had analyzed showed no evidence it was faked or tampered with,” CBS correspondent Catherine Herridge reported. She noted later there is no evidence that President Biden “directly benefitted” from his son’s overseas business dealings. Biden has also denied any knowledge of his son’s business affairs.

Conservatives blasted the CBS report on Twitter, calling it too little, too late and accusing CBS of trying to take a “victory lap” in authenticating data years late.

“My employer @DailyMail had a forensics team confirm the authenticity of the laptop YEARS ago – anyone with five braincells has known Hunter Biden’s laptop is real,” Meghan McCain tweeted. “I’m extremely confused why CBS is taking a victory lap or taking any kind of credit on this today – years late?”

My employer @DailyMail had a forensics team confirm the authenticity of the laptop YEARS ago – anyone with five braincells has known Hunter Biden’s laptop is real. I’m extremely confused why CBS is taking a victory lap or taking any kind of credit on this today – years late? https://t.co/UgKWTMXpDA — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 21, 2022

Outkick’s Clay Travis and others highlighted a CBS interview with Donald Trump in which reporter Lesley Stahl said the laptop could not be verified.

Two years ago Donald Trump told CBS’s Lesley Stahl on 60 Minutes the Hunter Biden laptop was real and should be covered by the media. Stahl said it couldn’t be verified. Two years later @cbsnews has finally verified it. Trump was right. Again. pic.twitter.com/o7a3cMQ4Jn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 21, 2022

Throwback to when CBS' Lesley Stahl argued directly to President Trump that the Hunter Biden laptop "can't be verified." https://t.co/kiEWBxEp4w — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) November 21, 2022

“After laughing off reports for two years, the mainstream media wants to claim a victory lap over their “independent review. You cannot make this up,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) wrote.

.@CBSNews is finally able to report Hunter Biden's laptop and its content is 100% real. After laughing off reports for two years, the mainstream media wants to claim a victory lap over their “independent review.” You cannot make this up. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 21, 2022

Congrats to CBS for discovering what we all knew over two years ago! https://t.co/pLy3S5dYHp — My Son Hunter | The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) November 21, 2022

When the Hunter Biden laptop first surfaced in Oct. 2020, CBS News’ Lesley Stahl *laughed* at Trump’s assertion that Biden was “in the midst of a scandal” and told him “This is ’60 Minutes’ and we can’t put on things that we can’t verify.” https://t.co/tfAO4VrrFc — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) November 21, 2022

CBS News is now reporting on what Democrats told you for two years was a, “conspiracy theory.” The Hunter Biden laptop is not Russian disinformation, it’s a real and very uncomfortable truth for the Biden White House.” pic.twitter.com/JLD2XZPJMI — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) November 21, 2022

CBS’s Abundance of Caution Timeline:

DJT’s reinstatement to Twitter: approx. 48 hours

Hunter Biden’s Laptop: approx. 48 months — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) November 21, 2022

I’m having the weirdest hallucinations every time I open twitter. I keep thinking I see a serious news report from CBS on the Hunter Biden laptop. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 21, 2022

This is a really bad sign for Biden.https://t.co/rl3dsU7P3H — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 21, 2022

