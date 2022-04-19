Samantha Bee Says Her Husband Witnessed a New York City Subway Stabbing This Week

Comedian Samantha Bee nonchalantly revealed that her husband, actor Jason Jones, witnessed a New York subway stabbing earlier this week.

During Tuesday’s episode of her podcast Full Release, Bee and guest Elie Mystal were discussing the recent Subway shooting that took place last week, leaving at least 23 injured.

Mystal said “look at what actually happened. Somebody threw a smoke bomb, shot ten people. Imagine if somebody was packing and they just start shooting randomly into the smoke.”

“I know,” Bee agreed.

“Like, how many more people die?” Mystal asked. “The way that these gun nuts think ‘that’s the only way you stop the terror’ — like, no. You run!”

“You don’t go ‘let me take care of this,'” Bee said. “I was just telling everyone I work with, my husband was riding the subway last night and watched a stabbing. Saw someone get stabbed.”

“Oh my God,” Mystal said.

Bee continued, “Then the stabbed person plus the stabber jumped off the train, continued the stabbing and the train conductor was like ‘somebody call 911’ and then pulled out of the station! My husband was like ‘I’m a witness to a crime’ and everyone was like ‘I gotta get home’. Even the train conductor was like ‘it’s fine, they’re going to take care of it on the platform.'”

“This is a rogue train folks,” Bee joked.

“You know what the conductor’s thinking ‘it’s New York City with Eric Adams, we’ll just beat the shit out of them and then it will be fine,'” Mystal joked.

“Everybody’s just gonna get beaten up and in the wash, one of these people will have been responsible for a crime,” Bee concluded.

