New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams challenged Black Lives Matter activists on Wednesday, asking why they are not taking to the streets to protest the violent crime killing members of their community.

NY1’s Ruschell Boone asked Adams, “How do you get a handle on this crime in this city?”

“By being consistent with our message. Here is my question that I put out to the city: I thought Black lives mattered. Where are all those who stated Black lives matter?” Adams asked in response.

“Then go do an analysis of who was killed or shot last night. I was up all night speaking to my commanders in the Bronx and Brooklyn. The victims were Black. Many of the shooters were Black,” Adams continued, clearly frustrated.

“So I asked a question, that was asked of me as a child, it’s 10 am, 10 pm, do you know where your children are?” He continued. “Why are 16, 17, 18-year-olds out on our streets armed with guns at 12:00 or 1:00 a.m.?”

Politico noted that Adams is currently dealing with a major uptick in crime in the city:

Major crimes are up 44 percent compared to last year, according to NYPD statistics from earlier this month. And shootings, which had already doubled over 2019, rose another 14 percent over the last year.

“If Black lives matter, then the thousands of people I saw on the street when [George] Floyd was murdered should be on the streets right now stating that the lives of these Black children that are dying every night matter,” Adams said.

“We can’t be hypocrites,” the mayor concluded.

Watch the full clip above via NY1

