NewsNation Studio Among NYC Buildings Evacuated Amid Partial Building Collapse

Among the offices evacuated on Tuesday in New York City due to a partial building collapse are multiple media outlets, including NewsNation.

“Our [NewsNation] NYC studio is among the buildings being evacuated in NY due to the partial building collapse nearby,” NewsNation White House correspondent Kellie Meyer announced on X.

‼️🚨our @NewsNation NYC studio is among the buildings being evacuated in NY due to the partial building collapse nearby. — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) July 7, 2026

Meyer later announced the evacuation led to a change in her scheduled coverage that day.

“PROGRAMMING NOTE: Because of the evacuation in New York I’m anchoring in DC from 3-6 pm Et. TUNE IN,” she wrote.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Because of the evacuation in New York I’m anchoring in DC from 3-6 pm Et. TUNE IN. https://t.co/tALBjzkECF — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) July 7, 2026

Meyer noted on air she was reporting from Washington, D.C. and taking the anchor chair for Connell McShane due to the evacuations.

FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said during a news conference that first responders arrived at 235 East 42nd Street just in the morning after reports of bricks falling from the building under construction. Building columns reportedly buckled, leading to bricks to begin falling.

NewsNation national correspondent Jessica Kartalija reported on air about the evacuations, which included multiple buildings after officials feared a collapse could occur after a building under construction began shedding bricks.

Kartalija said:

Yeah, so Kellie, I can tell you on a personal note we had just entered the building. I had to park about five blocks north of here because traffic was, as I mentioned, a parking lot. Went into the building, everyone was kind of wondering why we hadn’t been evacuated just yet, and then next thing we knew they made an announcement over the loudspeaker that everyone needed to get out of the building, but it was all a very coordinated process. Everyone made their ways safely out, and you know in this day and age it’s easier to work from home. Not so much for us when we rely on doing a broadcast out of the studio, but so far so good. But again we’re just watching that building hoping that they can shore that building up and make sure that it’s safe for the time being.

WPIX, which has offices in the same building, also needed to evacuate and reporters posted to their social media accounts about the incident. Both outlets have continued covering the partial collapse and evacuations from the ground.

BREAKING:@PIX11News is now off the air as we have been evacuated.

We are directly across from the old Pfizer building in question where several floors have collapsed! pic.twitter.com/4hRiDU2YRS — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) July 7, 2026

We are being evacuated as a major building across from @PIX11News has been structurally compromised and at risk of falling. Everything is locked down around 42nd and 43rd between 2nd and 3rd avenue pic.twitter.com/0x0jsvepyO — Mike Masco (@MikeMasco) July 7, 2026

Watch above via NewsNation.

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