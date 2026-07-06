VIDEO: Terrifying Footage Froom Inside Cabin Captures Seaplane Crash in East River

Nerve-wracking video from inside a seaplane has captured the moment terrified passengers braced for impact as the aircraft slammed into New York City’s East River on Sunday during a hard landing that left the plane partially submerged.

The footage, filmed inside the Kodiak 100 on a smartphone, shows the aircraft striking the choppy water near the East 23rd Street Skyport in Manhattan with a loud boom before violently bouncing across the river. Audible gasps fill the cabin as passengers grip their seats while the plane rocks against the waves before eventually coming to a stop.

The video shows the aircraft floating upright but tilted, with one wing remaining submerged, as the pilots instruct those onboard to remain calm and keep their life vests close by as rescue crews converge on the scene.

WATCH: Passenger footage shows moment plane makes ‘hard landing’ in East River, New York City pic.twitter.com/tXB4IygpQB — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) July 5, 2026

The New York Fire Department said all eight people aboard were safely removed from the aircraft. Two people suffered minor injuries but declined medical treatment.

Among the passengers was 16-year-old Khloe Todd, who told the New York Post her family had been returning from a birthday trip to the Hamptons when the incident unfolded.

“It was a crash, a very bad one,” she said, adding that her grandmother Ada was left badly shaken. “She’s really not feeling well – her ribs, her back, her head. It’s all swollen. It’s all really bad so we might end up going to the hospital tonight.”

The teenager said the experience had left her “traumatized,” despite her family being frequent flyers.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot made a “hard landing,” causing a wing strut to snap. The agency also said air traffic control “was not providing services to the aircraft” at the time of the incident. The FAA is investigating.

WATCH: Video captures the moment a small plane crash-lands in NYC's East River; 10 people rescued. pic.twitter.com/zCsu6a7cm7 — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) July 5, 2026

The aircraft was operating through Acadian Seaplanes via Blade Air. The company told The Daily Mail that rough conditions likely contributed to the landing.

“There were a lot of ferries in the vicinity and there may have been wind at the last second,” the company said. “The waves they create can be a problem as you try to land on the water.”

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