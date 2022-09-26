Ted Cruz Argues Chrissy Teigen’s Abortion Was Actually a Miscarriage Since it Saved Her Life

Actress Chrissy Teigen recently revealed that the miscarriage she suffered from two years ago was actually a medically induced abortion — but Texas Senator Ted Cruz disagrees.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Cloakroom, Cruz said Teigen actually had a miscarriage, because it saved her life.

Teigen and husband John Legend lost their son Jack at 20 weeks. At the time, Teigen revealed to her fans on Instagram that she had gone through a miscarriage after a month of unusual bleeding.

During a speech Teigen gave earlier this month she said it took her a long time to come to term with the idea that she had actually had a medically induced abortion.

She credited Legend with helping her understand the situation following the Supreme Courts decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In a clip circulating Twitter via The Recount, Cruz said “If there’s a medical procedure in that context, it’s not an abortion.”

“And it is the law in all 50 states and it should be the law in all 50 states, that doctors can intervene to save the life of the mother, even if it means tragically losing the child,” he added.

“That there is nobody even — the most robust pro-life advocates. Nobody argues that when the woman’s life is in danger, that you can’t take extraordinary medical steps to preserve the mother’s life,” Cruz continued.

“And so in those circumstances, she may want to characterize it as abortion in this political context, but she described it at the time as a miscarriage. And it certainly sounds like that was an accurate description,” he concluded.

Listen above via The Cloakroom.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com