Trump Bashes ‘Losers’ Ripping His Iran Negotiations: ‘I Don’t Make Bad Deals!’

President Donald Trump went on a mini-rant against the “losers’ who are criticizing him for reported details of his negotiations with Iran, with the president saying they need to keep their yaps shut for now because the deal “isn’t even fully negotiated yet.”

Trump slammed his detractors in a post on Truth Social on Sunday afternoon.

“I don’t make bad deals!” Trump said at the end of his post.

Before that, he said everyone needs to wait and see what the deal is before ripping it — “if” he even makes a deal, he said. Trump also jabbed ex-President Barack Obama for his agreement with Iran, saying his deal would be the “exact opposite” and make sure Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon.

Read his full post below:

If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon. Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it, or knows what it is. It isn’t even fully negotiated yet. So don’t listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about. Unlike those before me who should have solved this problem many years ago, I don’t make bad deals! President DJT

That post came a little while after Trump seemed to respond to skepticism from top Republicans like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

“Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one. They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb,” Trump said earlier on Sunday.

He continued, “I would like to thank, thus far, all of the countries of the Middle East for their support and cooperation, which will be further enhanced and strengthened by their joining the Nations of the historic Abraham Accords and, who knows, perhaps the Islamic Republic of Iran would like to join, as well!”

The New York Times reported on Sunday that the Trump administration and Iran had agreed in principle to a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid reported a deal is not expected to be announced on Sunday. There are “still several details to close,” he reported.

🚨A senior Trump administration official says the agreement with Iran is not expected to be signed today

🚨The official said there are still several details to close. There is still back and forth over certain parts of the deal. "some words that are important to us and some words… https://t.co/cSqYhjwFin — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 24, 2026

That comes a day after Trump announced a peace deal with Iran “will be announced shortly.” The president said significant progress had been made on a deal after conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leaders of several Muslim-majority countries.

His time spent working on the deal may have been slowed down a bit by a crazed gunman opening fire at the White House on Saturday.

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