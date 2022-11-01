Ted Cruz Calls Out Trump for Not Opening Up His War Chest to Support Republicans in Tight Races: He’s Got $100M and is ‘Spending Almost None of it’

Ted Cruz criticized former President Donald Trump for not donating to more Republican candidates ahead of the pivotal midterm elections.

On the Monday edition of his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz, the senator sat down with co-host Ben Ferguson to discuss the important races to watch in the coming days.

Cruz explained that conservative candidates were not receiving the support from the party that they should get.

“The single largest funder of Republican Senate candidates is Mitch McConnell’s Super PAC,” Cruz began. “Mitch puts all of his money behind moderates and incumbents — and conservatives get left alone. Conservatives get starved for resources and Republican donors give to that Super PAC knowing that that’s not gonna go to conservatives.”

Cruz went on to talk about the Senate race in Colorado between Democratic Senator Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O’Dea.

“I think Michael Bennett, the incumbent is very vulnerable. He’s done nothing in his entire time in the Senate. He is an empty suit. He is not well known in the state. Colorado has gotten bumpier because O’Dea and Trump are in a pissing match,” Cruz said. “It makes you want to just jump out a window.”

Cruz elaborated that O’Dea “foolishly went on a Sunday show and when asked about 2024 said, ‘No, Trump shouldn’t run.'”

“Now you might say, ‘Okay, if you’re trying to appeal to moderate independent squishy Colorado voters, I understand why you would say that,” Cruz added.

He said the move was bad for O’Dea because he can’t win by getting on Trump’s bad side.

“Trump, I think the next day, immediately came out blasting O’Dea and telling Republicans ‘Don’t vote for the guy.’ And you’re just sitting there going, ‘Okay, great. So we’re gonna elect the Democrat who votes pretty much a hundred percent of the time with (Chuck) Schumer and (Joe) Biden,'” Cruz said.

Although Cruz expressed his support for O’Dea he stated that he wished the candidate had not poked “the bear,” referring to Trump.

“And do I wish Trump would exercise the restraint not to take a bat to him? Yes, but he’s not going to,” the Texas Senator clarified.

As the conversation continued, Cruz expressed disappointment in Trump for leaving some Republican candidates in the dust by not supporting their campaigns financially.

“I will say by the way — I wish Trump was spending some of his money — Trump’s got a hundred million dollars and he’s spending almost none of it to support these candidates,” Cruz said.

“That is not ideal when Mitch McConnell only spends for the moderates of the anti-Trump candidates. It would be nice if Trump would spend some of that a hundred million dollars to help some of these candidates who Mitch is abandoning because they’re pro-Trump,” he added.

“Those are the two pockets of money that are there. And right now, neither of them are spending in a number of these states,” Cruz concluded.

Listen above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

