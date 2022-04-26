TikTok Star Tinx Apologizes for Past Tweets As Fans Condemn ‘Fatphobic’ Comments and Alleged Conservative Beliefs

TikTok star Christina Najjar who goes by the nickname Tinx, is facing backlash over old tweets that surfaced last week, leading some of her fans to brand her “fatphobic.”

A Substack writer named Sophie Ross published an article titled We Need to Talk About Tinx’s Old Tweets on April 22. Compiled in the article were screenshots of since deleted tweets and re-tweets from Tinx.

Among those featured, a tweet sent out in January 2012 reading “Kim Kardashian is so fat I don’t know what to do with myself.”

Another tweet from June 2014 read “Who is Tori Spelling? She seems really ugly and pathetic.”

Tinx took to her Instagram on Monday to release a statement saying, “I always say if you’re not cringing at yourself a year ago you aren’t growing. I’m more than cringing / I’m beyond embarrassed and I want to take accountability. Guys, I fucked up and I’m going to own it and be direct with you. I really needed to be deliberate about what I wanted to say so this wasn’t just a reaction.”

She continued, “About 10 years ago, I sent some truly nasty, mean, horrible tweets. I called people that I had never met fat, pathetic and ugly. I even called Kim Kardashian fat which is ironic considering she is my number one idol and person I look up to. When I read the tweets back, I am ashamed and embarrassed. They are mean spirited, and I am not mean spirited – but I used to be.”

“Let me tell you about the girl who wrote those tweets. I was 21 and deeply, deeply insecure. I hated myself and had a bad relationship with my body. I was also extremely lost. I’ve told you guys about that before. About being so lost and wanting to find a passion and find my voice. So I tried on many hats, one of which was mean tweeter to get a laugh. And it’s not funny at all. Only insecure people punch down. And only deeply insecure people try to make others the butt of the joke,” she added.

She concluded, “Being mean is not funny, it’s just plain mean. Hurt people, hurt people and I know my words caused hurt. If you’ve been following me for even a little bit you know that they are not representative of who I am. I am very sorry. I am a work in progress.”

But that wasn’t the end. The Substack article that exposed the old tweets also took aim at Tinx’s “like” and “retweet” history, particularly those that showed any sign of political leaning.

Among those was a retweet of radio host Clay Travis in April 2020. Travis tweeted in regards to the California lockdown saying “This is wild. Yet media has been praising Gavin Newsom as if he’s a hero. Open up California. Virus has been there since at least January. Circulated for months before the shutdown. Time to get back to work.”

Another retweet was from NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III in April 2020. Griffin tweeted “whoever said one person can’t change the world never ate an undercooked bat.”

Other tweets now under fire are various “likes” on posts from Elon Musk and Eric Trump.

Tinx responded to outrage from these political tweets in her Monday Instagram stories saying, “In 2020 I was in the same scared and wildly disruptive place we all were. I was confused, frustrated, depressed and anxious scrolling the internet, looking for any type of reprieve or explanation, anything that would for a split second take any of those emotions away.”

She continued, “It isn’t a satisfying answer to say ‘I wasn’t thinking clearly’ when I liked those tweets, but it is the truth. And to think that something as small as a like or re-tweet, one mindless click, could have added to the horrific sentiment that also arose then that forever had and will have impact on so many… I am just completely horrified to think that my emotions and complete aimlessness could have contributed to that IN ANY way. I should have actually spent time looking into it all before engaging with something un-factual… or worse, hurtful. Regardless of what was unclear at the time.”

