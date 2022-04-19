Kim Kardashian Responds to Backlash Over Viral ‘Get Your F*cking Ass Up and Work’ Comment: I Was Having An ‘Off Day’

Kim Kardashian finally cleared the air over her viral “get your fucking ass up and work” comment from earlier last month.

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kardashian said, “I try to be so positive, it really did teach me something. No matter what, even if you’re having an off day in the way that you communicate, you really can’t when you’re in my situation and in my position.”

“I think some people, it resonated with them, some people — it really offended people. If you know me, you would know that I would never never try to single a certain group of women out. Especially women,” she continued. “I want everyone to win. Truly, I think there’s always enough to go around. I love supporting all my friends and small businesses and any women I meet.”

Kardashian continued, “It will definitely teach me to be careful in the sense of like, I don’t care what kind of day or mood, or what other question was coming in that, that tripped me out and got me — maybe my tone was different, but I still — it made me sad that it was perceived that way cause I would never want to hurt anybody or intend for that to be offensive.”

Back on March 9, Variety released a video interview with the Kardashian family in which Kim said “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people who want to work!”

The comments quickly went viral and on March 28, in an interview with Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts , Kardashian alleged that the comments featured in the Variety video were “taken out of context.”

Elizabeth Wagmeister, a correspondent for Variety, defended her work in response. “It’s not what she claims. I just reviewed the raw footage. The question was very direct: ‘What would be your advice for women in business?'”

It’s not what she claims. I just reviewed the raw footage. The question was very direct: “What would be your advice for women in business?” The question about being famous for being famous came after that question, actually. https://t.co/ZZx1l0k1k2 — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) March 28, 2022

