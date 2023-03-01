Trump Reveals He Didn’t Like ‘Meatball’ Nickname for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump is still searching for a decent nickname that encapsulates Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

On Tuesday, Trump spoke with Former Deputy Assistant to the President, Sebastian Gorka, on his podcast, America First with Sebastian Gorka. One of the topics of discussion was the nickname debacle surrounding DeSantis.

Last month, The New York Times revealed that the former president referred to DeSantis as “Meatball Ron” and “Shutdown Ron” in private conversations.

Trump immediately took to Truth Social to contradict the Times report and declare that “Ron DeSanctimonious” was not a topic in his mind.

“All of the Fake News is reporting that I spend large amounts of my time coming up with a good “nickname” for Ron DeSanctimonious, who is obviously going to give the presidential “thing” a shot. They are all 100% wrong; I don’t even think about it — A very unimportant subject to me!!!” the former President wrote.

In a clip from his Tuesday interview, circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell, Gorka said, “You made quite a bit of news on truth, social and on your recent rallies with your new nickname for the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSanctimonious. — Somebody else has come up with another nickname.”

A producer off-screen offered the nickname “Ron De-stablishment.”

“What do you think of that?” Gorka asked.

“That’s not bad. I’ve heard worse. You know, they came out with lots of different names. “Meatball.” I didn’t like that one too much. But, they came out with a lot of different names, and that’s not bad. I’ve heard of worse,” Trump said.

Watch above via America First with Sebastian Gorka.

