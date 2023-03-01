Trump Blames Fox News for ‘Aiding & Abetting the DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA’ in Raging Screed on ‘Rigged & Stollen’ Election

Former President Donald Trump has turned to TAUNTING Fox News in his latest rant posted on social media, in which he accused the network of “aiding & abetting the DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA.”

Trump is no stranger to ALL CAPS ragers on Truth Social, and much of what he says on his social media platform is, at this point, both predictable and rote.

And yet his repeated attacks on Fox News and Fox Corporation chairman Rupert Murdoch — for the sin of having promoted Trump’s 2020 election lies — are reaching a fever pitch.

The latest update to have sparked Trump’s wrath is the release of Murdoch’s deposition in the defamation lawsuit brought against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems. Publicly released evidence in the case has shown just how many Fox hosts and executives — including Murdoch — privately considered Trump’s election denialism as absurd, bullshit, or a joke.

And yet, Fox News still hasn’t entirely come clean to its viewers about what happened. While there is mounting pressure from media critics for Fox to demonstrate some degree of accountability, the network is now facing renewed pressure from Trump — the same kind of pressure that led it to promote false claims of a stolen election in the first place.

To sum up Trump’s demands of Fox: the former president is arguing the network should support his claims, despite there being no evidence to support them. (Any evidence presented over the years has been dismissed by Republican election officials, Trump-appointed judges, and even the Trump campaign itself.)

Trump posted on social media Wednesday morning that there is “MASSIVE amounts of proof” that the election was “Rigged & Stollen” before taunting Murdoch and Fox News as “MAGA Hating Globalist RINOS” and telling them that they “should get out of the News Business as soon as possible.”

“They are aiding & abetting the DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA with FAKE NEWS,” he added, before praising the Fox News hosts who amplified his baseless claims, a group that includes Maria Bartiromo, Jeanne Pirro, Sean Hannity, and former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.

Trump wrote:

If Rupert Murdoch honestly believes that the Presidential Election of 2020, despite MASSIVE amounts of proof to the contrary, was not Rigged & Stollen, then he & his group of MAGA Hating Globalist RINOS should get out of the News Business as soon as possible, because they are aiding & abetting the DESTRUCTION OF AMERICA with FAKE NEWS. Certain BRAVE & PATRIOTIC FoxNews Hosts, who he scorns and ridicules, got it right. He got it wrong. THEY SHOULD BE ADMIRED & PRAISED, NOT REBUKED & FORSAKEN!!!

At this point, it almost feels like Trump is taunting Fox News to come clean on his bullshit? Fox’s approach of late is to largely ignore this kind of bullshit bullying, and that’s been the smart play. But what cost victory?

There is an adage that you never get into a fight with a microphone, and Trump is certainly trying to use Truth Social as his own platform for rageful attacks. But Fox’s 24/7 coverage is surely more powerful than Trump’s posts.

The Dominion brief proved Fox News is petrified of angering an audience loyal to Trump.

But with the president out of the White House and sequestered in Mar-a-Lago with nothing to do but post on a social media platform with limited reach…how much longer can they cower in fear before going on the attack?

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.