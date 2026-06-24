Trump Blurts ‘No Women in the Crowd, Which is Nice’ In Bonkers Rant on WH UFC Fight Night

President Donald Trump blurted out a celebration of the absence of women in the crowd during an over-the-top riff about the White House Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event.

The Trump-backed “Freedom 250” organization’s UFC fight at the White House to celebrate Flag Day/Trump’s birthday may well be remembered more for UFC fighter Josh Hokit’s shocking attack on former first lady Michelle Obama than anything else that happened in the Octagon.

But a few other things stood out to Trump, if his speech in Pennsylvania is any indication. During the latter half of a nearly 90-minute speech in Macungie, PA Tuesday afternoon, the president briefly relinquished the stage for pro-MAGA UFC stars Bo Nickal and Anthony Cassar.

After they took turns praising Trump, the president went on a rant about the White House event that included an ode to one particular “muscle” — and to the “nice” fact that there were “no women in the crowd”:

TRUMP: Two great champions. That’s great. Good to have them here, too. We have a lot of champions in the audience. These are two very special people. When you do that, I was saying to myself, you know, going into that ring and you got all these people, we had the richest and the biggest politicians, we had the biggest of everything. You couldn’t get a ticket. The tickets were selling for some crazy numbers, I heard. We gave them away to everybody, but somehow some got out. And I was saying, that’s a tremendous amount of pressure. And you’re fighting the toughest people on Earth. I mean, these are the strongest, toughest men on Earth. No women in the crowd, which is nice. But these are the toughest men on Earth and it’s tremendous pressure. And you know, the muscles, you got the muscles, you guys, you got the big strong muscles, but you got this muscle too because it takes much more than just the normal muscle to win those matches. I mean, the strategy and the genius that goes with it. It is a genius. A lot of people wouldn’t understand that. But there’s a genius. There’s a genius in sports. But there’s a great amount of courage and power that you have that a lot of other people don’t have. So, congratulations, really. Great job. Great job. Good to have you here.

Watch above via Newsmax2.

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