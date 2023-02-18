Democratic Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen gave a derisive blow-by-blow of an intelligence briefing that Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene turned into a “shitshow.”

On this week’s edition of the Beyond Politics podcast, Cohen regaled hosts Paul Hodes and Matt Robison with the inside details of a briefing with Biden administration officials over the Chinese spy balloon that Greene bragged about last week:

PAUL HODES: Today. We’re going to find out the skinny on what’s really going on behind the scenes in the U.S. House of Representatives. Representative Cohen, my friend, Congressman Steve, it seems like the upshot of the McCarthy deal that he made with the Freedom Caucus is that the lunatics are truly going to be running the asylum. Is that what it feels like? At what moments stand out to you that an outsider wouldn’t see that you’ve gotten to see?

STEVE COHEN: I went to a classified briefing last (inaudible) morning, I believe it was, and it was on the balloon, the first balloon. There was a good crowd there, and there were six or seven administrative leaders that the general in charge of NORAD and either deputies or leaders of the security agencies. And they made a nice presentation on how we were concerned about collateral damage to people. If we shot the balloon down over the United States, three busses, 200 feet, if it’s shot down, will it hit people? You don’t want to hit, people could die, etc., etc.. So they explained it well. At the end there were only about ten of us left in the room, and Marjorie Taylor Greene got up and had her chance to speak and she got up and she was unbelievable. I mean, I waited to see her because I knew it would be a shitshow. And she got up and she says, “I’m just going to speak to you like the average American. I’m going to let you know what I think, like the average American would like to do. You embarrassed the president, United States. You let his balloon, fly over that of the United States, but there was no press in there. And she went we didn’t know what was in that balloon. It could have been nuclear material. It could have been radiation. We didn’t know what was in that balloon. And you let it fly over our country for eight days? That was just shit! It was bullshit. And I don’t believe anything you’re telling us and you given us a bunch of we think and we we might. This and that.” Then she finished her diatribe and there was nobody there to listen to it, about 10 of us. And then one of the fellows up on the panel was proud of it. He started speaking and responding to her and she interrupted and he jumped back right in. He said, “Ma’am, I didn’t interrupt you and I appreciate your not interrupting me.” And she shut up. But she’s unbelievable. She made a fool of herself. She made a total absolute fool herself, didn’t know what she was talking about. And it was just typical of her, you know, Jewish space lasers and all that kind of stuff. And that’s what we’ve got…

PAUL HODES: We should use the Jewish space lasers on that balloon.

MATT ROBISON: Or maybe that’s what she’s saying. We didn’t know, there could have been nuclear material, right? There could have been there could have been covered. There could have been Jews up there. How do we know that it wasn’t Jews in the Chinese balloon? I mean, we should get to the bottom of that.