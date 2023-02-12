‘Biggest Bunch of Bullsh*t!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Boasts About Railing at Biden Officials for Waiting to Shoot Down Chinese Spy Balloon

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) boasted about railing at Biden administration officials last week during a closed-door briefing on the Chinese spy balloon.

Speaking at a fundraising event in Coeur D’Alene Idaho Saturday, the Georgia congresswoman (in video posted by Twitter influencer Ron Filipkowski) gave attendees a play-by-play of what she said to the officials.

“You sat by and allowed this Chinese spy balloon that could’ve contained a bioweapon like Covid,” Greene said. “It could’ve contained a nuclear bomb. An ENP attack, or hypersonic missiles — like the Chinese government, the CCP, has shown their own people these weather balloons dropping these hypersonic missiles on video. They’ve showed us on video. This is a common thing.

“I said, ‘You allowed this to go across the country, and then you want to stand up here and give us our excuses — your excuses — on why you didn’t shoot it down. Because you’re gathering intelligence, or you didn’t want to risk anyone’s lives?’ I said, ‘That is biggest bunch of bullshit!'”

Marge says she screamed at the military officers giving them a briefing on the Chinese balloon “that’s the biggest bunch of bullshit!” because “it could’ve contained a bioweapon like covid, a nuclear bomb or hypersonic missiles.” pic.twitter.com/Gsuu4dVrTt — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 12, 2023

Grenee’s account of the briefing confirms what an unnamed lawmaker in attendance told The Hill. The lawmaker described Greene’s behavior as “irrational.”

“When she got to ask questions,” the lawmaker said, “she was yelling out saying ‘bullshit,’ and, you know, ‘I don’t believe you.’ Just screaming and yelling, irrational in my estimation.”

The congresswoman has not disputed the reports about her behavior in the meeting.

“I chewed them out just like the American people would’ve,” Greene told The Hill. “I tore ‘em to pieces.”

Watch above.

