YouTube Mega-Star Mr. Beast Says He Turned Down Offer to Buy His Company For $1 Billion

YouTube titan Mr. Beast reveals in a new interview the highest buyout offer he has ever received for his content empire and why he turned it down.

Mr. Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, was speaking with comedian Andrew Schulz on his podcast Flagrant when he described the eye-popping sum.

The two were discussing Donaldson’s insane success on YouTube, with his main channel boasting over 105 million subscribers. In addition to his main channel, he runs over five other YouTube channels with over 10 million subscribers each. Not including the numerous foreign language channels that work to provide fans from all over the globe with his content.

He also recently launched his own restaurant chain, MrBeast Burger, and chocolate company, Mrbeast Feastables.

The Flagrant crew began talking about how Disney has acquired different media empires including ESPN, and related it to Mr. Beast’s own burgeoning empire.

“Hey Disney, do you just want to buy me and make my life easier,” Donaldson joked.

“I’m shocked that they have not offered you the craziest check in history,” Schulz replied.

“I have been offered a pretty crazy one,” Donaldson said. “Like, there’s people, not like official term sheets, but you know, like people that would actually like, be able to afford it. Yeah. You know, ‘a billion dollars if we could own the channel and the companies and stuff like that.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, that sounds enticing, but I don’t know if I wanna work for my YouTube channel.'”

“You’ve been offered a billion dollars for your YouTube channel?” cohost Akaash Singh asked.

“Well, with all the companies, yeah. But not like — again, not a term sheet, but like people who would — if I took it seriously, would’ve been like, ‘Okay, let’s figure it out,'” Donaldson clarified.

Donaldson elaborated that had he accepted the offer, he would have been the “youngest self-made billionaire” at the age of 24, excluding those who had been handed down wealth like Kylie Jenner.

“You got offered a B bro,” Schulz said in amazement.

“Basically — in passing. But, I know I could have pushed for something around there,” Donaldson said.

Although he could not reveal the identity of the potential buyer, Donaldson said he has his eyes set on a much higher value, in the range of $10 to $20 billion, if he ever decided to sell his companies.

Listen above via Andrew Schulz's Flagrant with Akaash Singh.





