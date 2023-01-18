Adam Kinzinger Briefly Removes Listing for $100 Signed January 6 Reports Following Fox Story

Adam Kinzinger is selling signed copies of the final report from the congressional subcommittee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot for $100, though the listing was briefly taken down after Fox News highlighted Kinzinger’s post-congressional activities.

The signed copies of the January 6 report from the committee on which Kinzinger served are sold through Country First, a political PAC founded by Kinzinger. The books are part of a “limited” run, according to the website.

Fox News Digital reported that after an initial story highlighting the sale of these books, the listing was briefly removed from the website. It was then reposted with a description touting what would be done with the proceeds.

“This hard-bound copy of the historical record is offered as a limited edition and signed by Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who served on the committee. All proceeds will benefit charitable organizations working to uphold and defend democracy in America,” the updated listing read.

The listing also claimed democracy was nearly lost on January 6, accusing former President Donald Trump of instigating the rioters.

“On January 6, 2021, the United States came perilously close to losing its democracy,” it read. “A mob instigated by the president of the United States violently attacked the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., seeking to disrupt the certification of the electors in the presidential election and prevent the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in American history.”

Kinzinger was one of two Republicans to serve on the subcommittee. Liz Cheney, another vocal Trump critic, also served on the committee.

Since leaving Congress, Kinzinger also signed with CNN as a senior political commentator.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com