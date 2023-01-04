Adam Kinzinger Named CNN Senior Political Commentator

Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger was named CNN senior political commentator on Wednesday evening, his first full day after leaving the House.

Kinzinger, who is no stranger to the network, joined Erin Burnett on the evening’s edition of OutFront where she broke the news of his hiring.

“Now, former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger. He’s appearing tonight for the first time in his new role, which is senior political commentator,” Burnett said to introduce him. “Congressman, we really are thrilled to have you on board, so welcome. People have seen you over the past couple of years on the January 6th committee, and we’re so glad to have you on board.”

Kinzinger responded, “It’s great to be on the team, by the way, thank you. I’m excited.”

The pair discussed the ongoing battle over who will succeed Nancy Pelosi as speaker just minutes before the House reconvened after six rounds of votes failed to produce a winner.

Kinzinger called on Kevin McCarthy to let go of his dream of holding the position.

“I think Kevin should step aside,” he said. “I’ve been critical of him ever since, frankly after January 6th, his return to Mar-a-Lago, his continuing to try to assuage this caucus. So, I think it would be good for the country if he stepped aside.”

He said the best outcome is one where Democrats agree on “an acceptable Republican” and to court five Republicans to vote with them. Kinzinger added:

What that would do is put an institutionalist in the role of speaker. If you look in the past, the speaker’s job was really to maintain the institution. And I think the institution, and frankly the country, could use somebody sitting in that position simply saying, here’s how the house is going to work, go debate. But I think we’re going to see a lot more rounds. And, frankly, what we need to be watching for is, as Kevin makes concessions, and he’s going to make concessions because he really wants this. Are there are going to be people on his team that start to get upset with those concessions?

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com