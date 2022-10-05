Alex Jones Asks Lawyer To Declare He’s ‘Boycotting’ Trial, Flees Testimony On Private Jet

InfoWars founder Alex Jones skipped out on testifying at his own defamation trial on Wednesday, saying through his lawyer that he is “boycotting” the proceedings.

Jones was expected to testify on Wednesday in a Connecticut defamation trial stemming from his comments suggesting the Sandy Hook school shooting never happened. Jones has since apologized and admitted the mass shooting did occur, but he also announced at his latest defamation trial that he was done apologizing for his past comments.

Family members of Sandy Hook victims spoke at Jones’ trial, which is to determine how much Jones owes in the suit. One father gave emotional testimony claiming his son’s grave had been desecrated after Jones made his initial claims about Sandy Hook.

Norm Pattis, Jones’ attorney, announced on Wednesday in court that his client was “boycotting” the trial in what he said was a message his client instructed him to give.

“He’s boycotting these proceedings because he feels he’s on the horns of a trilemma. If he testifies in under the court’s orders, he’ll be committing perjury. If he violates the court’s orders, it’s criminal contempt. If he takes the Fifth, he gets an adverse inference,” Pattis said.

“I can’t address what his thought process is on there,” Judge Barbara Bellis eventually responded. Deliberations are expected to begin Thursday. The judge added that she “is not having any of that” and would not be informing the jury of Jones’ protest statement.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Jones claimed he would face six months in jail if he got on the stand and told the truth. He hinted he would be skipping out on his planned testimony the following day.

“Not because I’m guilty, but because she [the judge] says if I tell the truth, she’ll put me in the Waterbury jail for six months. That’s what she can do,” he said.

Elizabeth Williamson of the New York Times reported that Jones fled his trial on Tuesday evening, hopping on a private jet to launch his boycott.

“Good morning from Waterbury, CT for the Alex Jones /Sandy Hook damages trial. Rain and at least one big today: defendant packed up his entourage and fled on a private jet. So not looking likely he’ll testify or yell on the courthouse steps today,” Williamson tweeted.

