‘I’m Done Saying I’m Sorry’: Alex Jones and Lawyer Get in Heated Argument in Front of Crying Sandy Hook Parents

Controversial radio host Alex Jones was back in court today as his second defamation trial over his claims the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax gets underway.

Jones is facing a second lawsuit from families over his comments related to the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 children and six adults were murdered.

Jones was found guilty by default in the case last year after failing to provide the requested information to the court including google analytics data that would show viewership numbers for his conspiracy theory website InfoWars.

The trial taking place now will determine how much Jones owes the family in damages.

Today in court, he came face-to-face with some of the Sandy Hook parents that he once labeled as crisis actors after their children’s murders.

Jones taking the stand didn’t proceed without his typical bluster as he ended up getting into a heated argument with the plaintiffs’ attorney Chris Mattei.

In a clip circulating Twitter via Law & Crimes Cathy Russon, Mattei pointed out one parent in the courtroom, Robbie Parker, whose daughter was killed in the shooting.

Jones once claimed that Parker’s grief was fake and he was a hired actor playing a role in the hoax.

“That’s the real Robbie Parker. Isn’t it?” Mattei said.

“I mean, I’ve said years ago, I thought Sandy Hook happened,” Jones replied.

“Robert Parker’s sitting right here. He’s real isn’t he?” Mattei said pointing to Parker who was sitting amongst a group of crying Sandy Hook parents, observing the court hearing.

“He is,” Jones agreed.

Mattei then accused Jones of putting “a target” on Parker’s back for years to which Jones’ team objected.

“You put a target on his back just like you did every single parent and loved one sitting here, didn’t you,” Mattei pressed.

“No, I didn’t,” Jones replied as his team continued to object on the basis of speculation.

Judge Barbara Bellis advised both parties to move on but then Jones interjected.

“It’s just like all the Iraqis you liberals killed and love. Just — you’re unbelievable. You switch emotions on and off when you want. It’s just ambulance chasing,” Jones said.

“Why don’t you show a little respect?” Mattei snapped as Jones’ team continued to object. “You have families in this courtroom here that lost children, sisters, wives, moms.”

“Is this a struggle session. Are we in China?” Jones said. “I’ve already said, I’m sorry hundreds of times. And I — and I’m done saying, I’m sorry, I didn’t pro-generate this. I wasn’t the first person to say it. American gun owners didn’t like being blamed for this as the left did. So we rejected it mentally and said, ‘It must not be true.’ But I legitimately thought it might have been staged and I stand by that and I don’t apologize for it.”

“And don’t apologize, Mr. Jones. Please, don’t apologize,” Mattei said.

“I’ve already apologized to the parents over and over,” Jones insisted but said he would not apologize to Mattei.

Judge Bellis was forced to reprimand both sides as she explained her struggle to get a word in while the two parties were yelling.

“I’m sorry. He’s screaming at me,” Jones said.

Listen above via Law & Crime.

