comScore

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP HOLDS TASK FORCE BRIEFING

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Deletes Tweet Rejoicing in Oil Market Freefall

By Charlie NashApr 20th, 2020, 4:42 pm

Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) deleted a Twitter post on Monday which rejoiced in the news of the oil market freefall.

In response to another tweet, which read, “Oil prices now at ‘negative values,’ meaning oil producers have to pay people to take it off their hands and store it because when demand plunges (like now), that is less expensive for them than building more storage and/or shutting wells down,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “You absolutely love to see it.”

“This along with record low interest rates means it’s the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet. *cough*” she added, prompting criticism from others on the social network, like conservative commentator Jason Howerton.

The congresswoman quickly deleted the tweet and replaced it with a version which did not include, “You absolutely love to see it.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: