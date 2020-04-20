Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) deleted a Twitter post on Monday which rejoiced in the news of the oil market freefall.

In response to another tweet, which read, “Oil prices now at ‘negative values,’ meaning oil producers have to pay people to take it off their hands and store it because when demand plunges (like now), that is less expensive for them than building more storage and/or shutting wells down,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “You absolutely love to see it.”

“This along with record low interest rates means it’s the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet. *cough*” she added, prompting criticism from others on the social network, like conservative commentator Jason Howerton.

*Millions of Americans lose jobs and oil plunge sends markets into additional turmoil* AOC: “You absolutely love to see it.” Even I’m surprised she said the quiet part out loud on this one. https://t.co/ydxFyA8Gli — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 20, 2020

The congresswoman quickly deleted the tweet and replaced it with a version which did not include, “You absolutely love to see it.”

Now is the time to create millions of good jobs building out the infrastructure and clean energy necessary to save our planet for future generations. For our economy, our planet, and our future, we need a #GreenNewDeal. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 20, 2020

