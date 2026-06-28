Mark Kelly Blames Trump for Lack of Liberal Joy Over America’s 250th Birthday

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) argued a lot of Americans don’t feel like celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday next week because they are so bummed out about President Donald Trump being in the White House.

The liberal lawmaker talked about the left’s lack of enthusiasm for America 250 during an interview on ABC’s This Week on Sunday. Reporter Jonathan Karl said the celebrations tied to next week’s Fourth of July “are being politicized, ” which led Kelly to say the country was “clearly very divided.” Karl agreed.

“Americans are not optimistic at this point. Congress is deeply unpopular,” Kelly continued. “My view on this… is that we have a president that looks for — looks at every opportunity, not as an opportunity to bring the country together, but to further divide us.”

He continued, “And even this 250th celebration, this is really an opportunity to think about like the history of our country and all the great things we’ve done, all the innovation. But what’s going to happen on July 4th?… We’re going to have a rally.”

Kelly was referring to the bash Trump is throwing next Saturday, which the president said will be “the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all.”

The senator’s comments come after the two beefed last year. Kelly and other Democrats told service members in a video posted to X that “threats to the Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but right here at home.”

“You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders,” the lawmakers said.

The video enraged Trump, who called it “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR” that is “punishable by DEATH.” He also vented those lawmakers “SHOULD BE IN JAIL RIGHT NOW.”

America’s 250th birthday has been a fairly popular topic on cable news of late. But not everyone is excited about celebrating it. MS NOW’s Ali Velshi said last month he felt a “deep unease” about celebrating the Fourth of July because of the country’s “unresolved racial politics.”And CNN’s Victor Blackwell on Saturday told Americans it is important to remember a “slur” against Native Americans in the Declaration of Independence while they party next week.

A Gallup poll from last year found only 36% of Democrats are “very proud” to be Americans, which was down from 62% when Joe Biden was in office.

Watch above via ABC.

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