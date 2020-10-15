The Mayor of Anchorage Ethan Berkowitz announced his forthcoming resignation from office after admitting to an “inappropriate messaging relationship” with local television anchor Maria Athens.

Berkowitz announced on Tuesday, “It is with profound sadness and humility that I resign as Mayor of the Municipality of Anchorage.”

“My resignation results from unacceptable personal conduct that has compromised my ability to perform my duties with the focus and trust that is required,” he explained, adding, “I know my conduct has done great injury to my family, my staff, to Municipal employees, and to the people of our community, and for that, I am deeply sorry.”

Berkowitz’s resignation announcement came just one day after he admitted to engaging in an extramarital relationship with Athens after she publicly accused him of posting nude photos online and published an alleged picture of his naked body on Facebook.

“I apologize to the people of Anchorage for a major lapse in judgment I made several years ago when I had a consensual, inappropriate messaging relationship with reporter Maria Athens,” Berkowitz said. “I’m embarrassed and ashamed for the hurt I’ve caused my family and our community. I take responsibility for my actions.”

The messy relationship between the two resulted in Athens being arrested for “assault and disorderly conduct” at her local TV station after Athens reportedly “got into a physical fight with her station manager boss, with whom she was in a romantic relationship,” following her accusations against Berkowitz.

Berkowitz’s resignation is set to take effect on October 23.

