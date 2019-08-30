After Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Thursday, the lawmaker took to Twitter to accuse the right-wing pundit of being beloved by neo-Nazis.

Ingraham began the exchange by knocking the freshman Democrat for tweeting that she is “less than 20 accounts are blocked for ongoing harassment. 0 are my constituents.” The Fox personality replied with a snide grammar correction: “‘Fewer’ than 20 accounts….”

“See? You’re a neo-Nazi fan favorite,” the Queens and Bronx representative shot back, “and I don’t block you for defending white supremacist viewpoints and mocking gun violence survivors.”

See? You’re a neo-Nazi fan favorite and I don’t block you for defending white supremacist viewpoints and mocking gun violence survivors. https://t.co/007audZvgj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 30, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez was discussing her Twitter use in response to a free-speech watchdog group calling her out for blocking users on the platform, an action that the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University views as the lawmaker barring citizens from interacting with her.

“I have 5.2 million followers. Less than 20 accounts are blocked for ongoing harassment. 0 are my constituents,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in response to the watchdog group’s letter requesting that she not block users on the site. “Harassment is not a viewpoint. Some accounts, like the Daily Caller, posted fake nude photos of me & abused my comments to spread it. No one is entitled to abuse.”

As for Ocasio-Cortez’s accusations against Ingraham, the Fox News host has been heavily criticized in recent months for her rhetoric on immigrations and changing racial demographics in the U.S. In August 2018, Ingraham warned viewers that “some parts of the country it does seem like the America we know and love doesn’t exist anymore. Massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people. And they’re changes that none of us ever voted for, and most of us don’t like.”

The host added that her demographics concerns are “related to both illegal and, in some cases, legal immigration that, of course, progressives love.” (In a follow-up segment, Ingraham claimed her comments were “not about race or ethnicity.”)

In late 2018, Ingraham also echoed the white supremacist “great replacement” conspiracy theory — which has been frequently cited by violent white extremists, including the El Paso shooter — saying Democrats “want to replace you, the American voters, with newly amnestied citizens and an ever-increasing number of chain migrants.”

Additionally, the Fox News host recently defended neo-Nazi Paul Nehlen as one of the “prominent voices censored on social media” for supposedly believing “in border enforcement, people who believe in national sovereignty.” In reality, Nehlen was removed on social media platforms for accusing Jews of running the media and sharing content in support of Hitler.

[featured image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]

