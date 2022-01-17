Arizona Lawmaker Retweets Push to Celebrate Confederate Generals on MLK Day, Days After Speaking at Trump Rally

Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-AZ) retweeted white nationalist Scott Greer on Monday calling for celebrating Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

Greers’ call to celebrate Confederate generals came on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, in an apparent message to his supporters that he believes in the tenants of the Confederacy over those the slain civil rights leader.

Today, on #MLKDay, Arizona lawmaker Wendy Rogers has retweeted a post by white nationalist Scott Greer calling on people to celebrate leaders of the Confederacy. pic.twitter.com/0zLtvDbC3Z — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) January 17, 2022



Rogers retweeted the controversial message just days after she spoke at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Florence, Arizona.

“Arizona is a red state,” Rogers declared during the rally. “We are not turning purple.”

The Arizona lawmaker, who has embraced the QAnon conspiracy theory and pushed allegations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, also led the crowd in chanting “decertify” during the rally.

Rogers, a freshman legislator who is running for re-election, announced last week that she raised an eye-popping $2.5 million in 2021.

No stranger to controversy the former Air Force pilot and die-hard Trump supporter has previously shared posts from notorious white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

