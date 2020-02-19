Former Vice President Joe Biden and fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg clashed on Twitter, Wednesday, after Biden released an ad attacking Bloomberg for his previous criticisms of President Barack Obama.

“Welcome to the debates, Mike. We have a lot to catch up on about Barack Obama’s record,” tweeted Biden, along with the ad which listed all the times Bloomberg had criticized the Obama administration.

Welcome to the debates, Mike. We have a lot to catch up on about Barack Obama’s record. pic.twitter.com/bMYPLYwnfQ — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 19, 2020

Bloomberg’s campaign quickly responded with an ad of its own that featured an old clip of Biden praising Bloomberg in a lengthy speech.

“I don’t know anybody I’ve worked with in my career, and I’ve been hanging around a long time, who does more to create the future than you Mike,” Biden said in the old video. “Mike Bloomberg transformed the city of New York into a global leader on public health and environmental stewardship. While others talked about climate change, Mike took action.”

“Mike has what every public official should have: passion matched with principle,” he continued. “The thing I like about Mike is it’s not about words. It’s always about action.”

The Bloomberg campaign captioned the ad with the comment, “Joe Biden has dedicated his life to this country. As a senator, and as a vice president, he has always stood by the side of great men. We are honored to have Joe’s support.”

Joe Biden has dedicated his life to this country. As a senator, and as a vice president, he has always stood by the side of great men. We are honored to have Joe’s support. https://t.co/b8wjSbvuVO pic.twitter.com/PMqky0rXEC — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 19, 2020

Biden’s rapid response director Andrew Bates shot back at Bloomberg by attacking his “dishonest ads” and listing even more times Bloomberg “stood against” the Obama administration.

Speaking of standing “by the side of great men,” here are just a few of the many times that @MikeBloomberg stood *against* Barack Obama and our administration. Sorry kids, we’re not in one of the dishonest ads you fully control right now. https://t.co/TVk8SX3Vqw pic.twitter.com/hIAoAyGm69 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) February 19, 2020

The Democratic debates on Wednesday evening will be the first time in the 2020 Democratic primary that Biden and Bloomberg go face-to-face on-stage in front of a live audience.

