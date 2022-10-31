Audience Laughs as Kari Lake Jokes About Pelosi Attack: ‘Apparently, Her House Doesn’t Have a Lot of Protection’

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake drew laughs at a campaign event when she joked about the violent attack on Paul Pelosi.

Pelosi, 82, suffered a fractured skull when police say an intruder broke into a San Francisco home owned by him and his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was not home at the time. The suspect, 42-year-old David DePape, allegedly hit him with a hammer. Paul Pelosi remains hospitalized after undergoing surgery.

“It is not impossible to protect our kids at school,” Lake told a crowd in Scottsdale, Arizona on Monday. “They act like it is. Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. Apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection.”

Several members of the audience burst out into laughter, as did the interviewer who covered his face with notes.

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) gets a big laugh from the crowd after joking about Speaker Pelosi’s husband Paul being violently assaulted: “Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. — apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection.” pic.twitter.com/8U647UTO9x — The Recount (@therecount) October 31, 2022

“If our lawmakers have protection, if our lawmakers can have protection, if our politicians can have protection, if our athletes have protection, then certainly the most important people in our lives – our children – should have protection,” she continued.

According to the FBI, DePape confessed to attacking Paul Pelosi and said he was looking for the speaker.

“DEPAPE stated that he was going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her,” the bureau’s affidavit said. “If Nancy were to tell DEPAPE the ‘truth,’ he would let her go, and if she ‘lied,’ he was going to break ‘her kneecaps.’ DEPAPE was certain that Nancy would not have told the ‘truth.'”

Lake is running for governor against Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. An aggregate of polls shows Lake with a slight edge in the race.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com