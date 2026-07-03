Bernie Sanders Crows Ahead of the 4th: US On ‘Verge’ of ‘Political Revolution’ Thanks to Dem Socialists

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) praised the rise of Democratic Socialists within the Democratic Party and argued ahead of the July 4th weekend that the “country is on the verge of the political revolution that we have fought for for such a long time.”

Sanders released a lengthy video message on social media earlier in the week and said, “When I look at the huge turnouts for our Fight Oligarchy rallies and No Kings events—I mean, millions of people all over the country coming out to these events.”

Sanders spoke after Democratic Socialists continued their momentum beyond New York City with a massive Tuesday night win in metro-Denver, with Melat Kiros unseating a 15-term incumbent.

“When I look at a billionaire tax qualifying for the ballot in California, which is no easy task. When I look at worker organizing campaigns sprouting up and succeeding across the country. When I look at public support for trade unions at an all-time high—I believe that it may just be possible that this country is on the verge of the political revolution we have fought for, for such a long time,” Sanders crowed, adding:

Now, I do not have a crystal ball to tell you what will happen next, but last night and the last several months have given me hope and optimism, and I hope it does the same for you. It has given me hope that all across this country, people understand that, given the dangerous and unprecedented moment in which we are living, we need to rethink, rebuild, and fundamentally reform the Democratic Party. We need a party that is not just in opposition to Trump and his disastrous policies. That is vitally important, and progressives are going to lead the way in opposition to Trump. But that is not enough.

When I look at the recent progressive victories in Colorado and elsewhere, and the successful organizing campaigns sprouting up across the country, I believe we may be on the brink of the political revolution we have been fighting for. pic.twitter.com/gBRG2Jxu2q — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 2, 2026

Watch the full clip above.

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